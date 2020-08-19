Hong Kong markets, Stock Connect to trade at 0530 GMT after typhoon

HONG KONG Trading will resume at 1.30 p.m. (0530 GMT) on Wednesday in Hong Kong’s securities market, including Stock Connect trading and derivatives, after a typhoon warning forced cancellation of the morning session, the exchange operator said.

Trade was suspended because of Typhoon Signal No. 8, but the Hong Kong Observatory lowered the warning to Signal No. 3 at 11.10 a.m., its website showed.

The exchange is operated by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX). Stock Connect is a major site for international investors trading mainland Chinese stocks that allows mainland investors to tap Hong Kong shares.

