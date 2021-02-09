News18 Logo

Hong Kong Tycoon Jimmy Lai Denied Bail In National Security Case
1-MIN READ

Hong Kong Tycoon Jimmy Lai Denied Bail In National Security Case

Hong Kong's top court denied bail on Tuesday to media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, the most highprofile person to be charged under the city's national security law.

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s top court denied bail on Tuesday to media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person to be charged under the city’s national security law.

Lai had been in custody since Dec. 3, except for when he was released on bail for about a week late last year. He was granted a HK$10 million ($1.3 million) bail by a lower court on Dec. 23 only for the Court of Final Appeal to bring him back into custody on Dec. 31 for another hearing.

