BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Hope Govt Will Announce Economic Stimulus Packages Soon, Says Nasscom

Nasscom (Picture courtesy: Twitter)

Nasscom (Picture courtesy: Twitter)

Welcoming the move to extend the lockdown, Nasscom said it is imperative that people to adapt to this "new normal" and build in practices like social distancing in everyday lives over the next many months.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 3:02 PM IST
Share this:

IT industry body Nasscom on Tuesday said it is hopeful that the government will announce economic stimulus packages soon to help rebuild the economy even as the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

Welcoming the move to extend the lockdown, Nasscom said it is imperative that people to adapt to this "new normal" and build in practices like social distancing in everyday lives over the next many months.

"The nationwide three-week lockdown (that was to end on April 14) has played a key role in helping India contain the spread of Covid-19.

"While, there are some districts that are still heavily impacted, it is heartening to hear about patients recovering and some districts reporting no new cases over the last 2-3 days," Nasscom said in a statement.

There is still a long battle ahead and the extension announcement by the government till May 3 will help India to build on the containment strategy of the last three weeks and also strengthen readiness to support the post-lockdown phase, it added.

"We are also happy to note the relaxation of restrictions in green zones and hope the government will also announce the economic stimulus packages soon so that we can start focusing on rebuilding the economy," Nasscom said.

Information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) companies have asked most employees to work from home with very few staff being present at locations to handle critical workloads.

The industry body said IT-BPM industry is committed to take all precautions on hygiene, sanitisation and ensuring all necessary guidelines are followed by the industry and employees, as it continues to support critical services.

"Nasscom is also working closely with the government to enable technology solutions for Covid-19 that will enable the post lockdown phase," it added.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,357,382

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,934,557

    +10,709

  • Cured/Discharged

    456,393

     

  • Total DEATHS

    120,438

    +820
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres