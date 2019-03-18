English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hotel Leela Venture to Sell Hotels, Property to Canadian Firm Brookfield For Rs 3,950 Crore
The transaction includes assignment of all hotel management contracts currently in operation as well as all under-development, along with the employees of the hotels, Hotel Leela Venture said in a BSE filing.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Hotel Leela Venture on Monday announced sale of four hotels, including one in the national capital, and a property to Canadian investment fund Brookfield Asset Management for Rs 3,950 crore.
The company has entered into a binding agreement with a Brookfield Asset Management sponsored private real estate fund to sell, by way of slump sale, four owned Leela hotels located at Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi and Udaipur and the property that it owns in Agra, Hotel Leela Venture said in a BSE filing.
The transaction includes assignment of all hotel management contracts currently in operation as well as all under-development, along with the employees of the hotels, it added.
"The total transaction value is Rs 3,950 crore plus the applicable transaction costs," the filing said.
Simultaneously, the promoters who own the Leela brand will also be transferring the Leela brand to Brookfield for all hospitality businesses, it added.
Proceeds of the sale "will be paid to the lenders of the company towards repayment of dues," the filing said.
"After completion of the aforesaid transaction, all borrowings of the company from all banks and financial institutions would stand repaid," it added.
Commenting on the development, Hotel Leela Venture Chairman and MD Vivek Nair said: "The Leela is rated amongst the top hospitality brands in the world and I am confident that the brand will receive a boost and be further strengthened and continue to be known for its world-class services".
Post sale, the company will continue to operate the hotel in Mumbai and own certain land in Hyderabad and the joint development project of residential apartments with Prestige Developers in Bangalore, the filing said.
Brookfield will have a right of first refusal over the company's hotel in Mumbai, as a part of the transaction, it added.
"We are excited with this opportunity and look forward to completing this transaction at the earliest, while ensuring that all operations remain unaffected. We expect the Leela hotels to continue to be market leaders," Brookfield Asset Management MD and Head-India Real Estate Ankur Gupta said.
JM Financial acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Hotel Leela Venture for this transaction, the filing said.
Shares of Hotel Leela Venture closed at Rs 11.08 per scrip on BSE, up 1.09 per cent from its previous close.
The company has entered into a binding agreement with a Brookfield Asset Management sponsored private real estate fund to sell, by way of slump sale, four owned Leela hotels located at Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi and Udaipur and the property that it owns in Agra, Hotel Leela Venture said in a BSE filing.
The transaction includes assignment of all hotel management contracts currently in operation as well as all under-development, along with the employees of the hotels, it added.
"The total transaction value is Rs 3,950 crore plus the applicable transaction costs," the filing said.
Simultaneously, the promoters who own the Leela brand will also be transferring the Leela brand to Brookfield for all hospitality businesses, it added.
Proceeds of the sale "will be paid to the lenders of the company towards repayment of dues," the filing said.
"After completion of the aforesaid transaction, all borrowings of the company from all banks and financial institutions would stand repaid," it added.
Commenting on the development, Hotel Leela Venture Chairman and MD Vivek Nair said: "The Leela is rated amongst the top hospitality brands in the world and I am confident that the brand will receive a boost and be further strengthened and continue to be known for its world-class services".
Post sale, the company will continue to operate the hotel in Mumbai and own certain land in Hyderabad and the joint development project of residential apartments with Prestige Developers in Bangalore, the filing said.
Brookfield will have a right of first refusal over the company's hotel in Mumbai, as a part of the transaction, it added.
"We are excited with this opportunity and look forward to completing this transaction at the earliest, while ensuring that all operations remain unaffected. We expect the Leela hotels to continue to be market leaders," Brookfield Asset Management MD and Head-India Real Estate Ankur Gupta said.
JM Financial acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Hotel Leela Venture for this transaction, the filing said.
Shares of Hotel Leela Venture closed at Rs 11.08 per scrip on BSE, up 1.09 per cent from its previous close.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,350.05
|2.15
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,909.10
|-2.47
|Just Dial
|663.10
|8.68
|ICICI Bank
|398.05
|0.70
|HDFC Bank
|2,261.45
|0.38
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|317.60
|1.24
|AB Capital
|100.15
|1.01
|Reliance
|1,347.60
|1.89
|ICICI Bank
|397.80
|0.53
|Axis Bank
|751.95
|2.21
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|286.80
|3.56
|IOC
|162.80
|3.46
|Bajaj Finance
|2,929.55
|2.40
|BPCL
|405.55
|2.33
|JSW Steel
|294.95
|2.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,941.00
|2.84
|Power Grid Corp
|196.75
|2.29
|Axis Bank
|751.95
|2.21
|Reliance
|1,347.60
|1.89
|Tata Steel
|524.65
|1.77
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,909.10
|-2.47
|Hero Motocorp
|2,669.50
|-2.43
|Wipro
|257.60
|-2.22
|Bharti Airtel
|330.60
|-2.10
|HCL Tech
|1,012.00
|-1.68
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,910.35
|-2.56
|Hero Motocorp
|2,671.50
|-2.47
|Bharti Airtel
|330.00
|-2.08
|HCL Tech
|1,012.55
|-1.51
|M&M
|683.80
|-1.34
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone XI With Triple-Cameras Arranged in Square Module Leaks Yet Again
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: That a Film Like Mulk Got Made is a Big Achievement, Says Manoj Pahwa
- Patriot Act? Hasan Minhaj on Indian Elections is the Primer You Never Knew You Needed
- Tamannaah Bhatia on Working with Sajid Khan: He Never Treated Me in Any Bad Way
- Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Spotted Having a 'Showdown' Amid Reports Marriage on Rocks
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results