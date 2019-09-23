Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Hotel Stocks Rally Up to 9% After GST Council Cut Tax on Room Tariffs

Post market hours on Friday, the GST Council reduced tax rate on hotel room tariffs, a move aimed at giving a boost to the hospitality sector.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hotel Stocks Rally Up to 9% After GST Council Cut Tax on Room Tariffs
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Scrips of hotel companies zoomed in the morning trade on Monday by up to 9 per cent after the GST council cut tax on hotel room tariffs.

Indian Hotels was trading 9 per cent higher, ITC was up by 7 per cent, Royal Orchid Hotels gained 7 per cent and Hotel Leela rose 4 per cent on the BSE. Post market hours on Friday, the GST Council reduced tax rate on hotel room tariffs, a move aimed at giving a boost to the hospitality sector.

The GST (goods and services tax) rate on hotel rooms with tariffs of up to Rs 7,500 per night has been cut to 12 per cent from the existing 18 per cent, officials attending the GST Council meet said.

Similarly, the tax on room tariff of above Rs 7,500 has been slashed to 18 per cent from the existing 28 per cent.

There will be no GST on room tariffs of below Rs 1,000 per night.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,138.06 +1,123.44 ( +2.96%)

NIFTY 50

11,598.35 +324.15 ( +2.88%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,256.00 4.70
ICICI Bank 445.10 6.61
Axis Bank 719.40 5.74
HDFC 2,174.70 6.12
Maruti Suzuki 6,927.65 5.09
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,533.60 8.55
Maruti Suzuki 6,926.95 5.19
ICICI Bank 445.35 6.71
Bajaj Finance 3,969.85 7.13
Yes Bank 56.00 0.99
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,533.50 8.64
Adani Ports 409.50 7.57
ITC 255.85 7.48
Asian Paints 1,792.95 7.30
IndusInd Bank 1,524.75 7.41
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,533.95 8.57
ITC 255.90 7.45
Asian Paints 1,793.15 7.22
IndusInd Bank 1,522.15 7.22
Bajaj Finance 3,967.40 7.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 282.30 -6.34
Infosys 765.75 -4.88
Tata Motors 127.75 -4.13
Dr Reddys Labs 2,731.95 -3.73
Wipro 237.60 -3.39
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 766.65 -4.78
Tata Motors 127.80 -4.20
Power Grid Corp 190.85 -2.80
NTPC 116.95 -2.46
TCS 2,015.05 -2.45
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram