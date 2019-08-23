Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Housing Finance Firms to Get Additional Liquidity Support of Rs 20k Crore, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Finance minister also announced steps for co-origination of loans by public sector banks (PSBs) jointly with non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2019, 11:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Housing Finance Firms to Get Additional Liquidity Support of Rs 20k Crore, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with finance secretary Rajiv Kumar during a press conference in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 23, 2019. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI8_23_2019_000171B)
Loading...

New Delhi: The government on Friday announced an additional Rs 20,000-crore liquidity support to the struggling housing finance companies (HFCs), a move aimed at enhancing their lending capacity.

The additional liquidity support to be provided by the National Housing Bank (NHB) will help the real estate sector which is facing a demand slowdown and cash crunch. The Rs 20,000 crore is in addition to Rs 10,000 crore support announced earlier by the housing sector regulator NHB.

Announcing this as part of measures to prop up the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman said now the liquidity support for HFCs would be Rs 30,000 crore. "NHB has already settled some issues ... NBFCs are receiving liquidity from the banks and NBFCs are also moving towards giving credits to people," the minister said.

The government has also decided that a partial credit guarantee scheme to support liquidity crisis in NBFCs, including HFCs, announced in the Budget, will be monitored at the highest level in each bank. The scheme is for purchase of pooled assets of NBFCs and HFCs up to Rs 1 lakh crore. Besides, prepayment notices issued to NBFCs would also be monitored by the banks.

The minister also announced steps for co-origination of loans by public sector banks (PSBs) jointly with non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

"To take advantage of liquidity with PSBs and last mile customer connect of NBFCs, PSBs to fast track collaboration for loans to MSMEs, small traders, self help groups, MFI clients borrowers in co-origination mode with NBFCs," Sitharaman told reporters. She said the government has decided to "upfront" release Rs 70,000 crore as capital for PSBs. This, she said, would lead to additional lending and liquidity to the tune of Rs 5 lakh crore in the system.

Sitharaman also informed that banks would be linking their loan products to external benchmark or RBI's repo rate. They would also be passing RBI's rate cuts by reducing MCLR to benefit all borrowers. The move would lead to reduction in EMIs for housing and personal loans.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,701.16 +228.23 ( +0.63%)

NIFTY 50

10,829.35 +88.00 ( +0.82%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.25 5.24
Indiabulls Hsg 467.85 3.84
Reliance 1,275.85 2.33
HDFC Bank 2,162.70 -0.52
ICICI Bank 395.40 -0.93
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.25 5.24
ICICI Bank 395.75 -0.85
Indiabulls Hsg 467.90 4.00
Bajaj Finance 3,175.35 1.85
Reliance 1,275.95 2.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 351.15 6.75
Vedanta 137.40 6.47
UPL 547.25 5.64
Yes Bank 59.25 5.24
BPCL 329.35 5.22
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 137.50 6.55
Yes Bank 59.25 5.24
ONGC 122.30 4.66
M&M 533.10 4.09
Coal India 188.05 4.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,310.50 -1.88
ITC 236.10 -1.65
ICICI Bank 395.40 -0.93
Eicher Motors 15,383.45 -0.90
HUL 1,860.00 -0.65
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,310.35 -1.90
ITC 236.00 -1.71
ICICI Bank 395.75 -0.85
Power Grid Corp 201.40 -0.69
HUL 1,859.35 -0.69
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram