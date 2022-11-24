How Ineligible PM Kisan Scheme Beneficiaries Can Refund Money

Ineligible farmers, who received financial assistance owing to wrong transactions under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, have to refund the money. According to state agricultural minister Surya Pratap Shahi, a recent audit into the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme revealed that nearly 21 lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh were ineligible for the financial aid.

In other cases, both the husband and the wife receive installments even if they are eligible. Many declared ineligible were found to pay income tax hence such farmers have to refund the amount to the Indian government.

As per the PM Kisan scheme, farmers with small and marginal landholding receive a direct payment of Rs. 6000 per year. The amount is distributed in three equal installments of Rs. 2000 each, every four months. A direct bank transfer is done to the Aadhaar-seeded account of the beneficiary. Here is the way to refund the amount.

Visit the PM Kisan website and click on the online refund option.

Select the search option and search through mobile number, Aadhaar number, and account number.

Enter the captcha code and Aadhaar number, if applicable.

Select the Get Data option and you will find all of your information and past payments.

Select the checkbox to make a refund payment, then type your postal address and contact information.

Choose the bank to make the payment on the payment page.

The farmer must submit an application and a receipt for the reimbursement to the district agriculture officer or agriculture coordinator after returning the funds. Another way to return the amount is through a standard bank-to-bank transfer. Farmers who are paying income tax and receiving the beneficiary amount should refund the amount with the following details-

Bank Name: State Bank Of India

Account Number: 40903138323

IFSC Code : SBIN0006379

The ineligible farmer should reimburse the installment via these details -

Bank Name: State Bank Of India

Account Number: 40903140467

IFSC Code : SBIN0006379

