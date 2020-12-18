News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Business»How Major US Stock Indexes Fared Thursday
1-MIN READ

How Major US Stock Indexes Fared Thursday

How Major US Stock Indexes Fared Thursday

Technology and health care stocks helped lift stocks to new highs on Wall Street Thursday.

Technology and health care stocks helped lift stocks to new highs on Wall Street Thursday.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite climbed to all-time highs. The Russell 2000 index of small companies, which has been leading the broader market this month, also set a record high.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 21.31 points, or 0.6%, to 3,722.48.

The Dow picked up 148.83 points, or 0.5%, to 30,303.37.

The Nasdaq gained 106.56 points, or 0.8%, to 12,764.75.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies climbed 25.32 points, or 1.3%, to 1,978.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 59.02 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 257 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 386.87 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 66.35 points, or 3.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 491.70 points, or 15.2%.

The Dow is up 1,764.93 points, or 6.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,792.14 points, or 42.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 309.58 points, or 18.6%.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...