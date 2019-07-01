Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

How the Sensex Moved on Previous Budget Days

The benchmark stock market indices tend to be extremely volatile on the day of the budget. However, BSE Sensex on budget days since 2000, has moved more than 2% in either direction only eight times in the last 18 years.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 1, 2019, 10:37 AM IST
image for representation (Reuters)
Union Budget and stock market have a long relationship. The benchmark stock market indices tend to be extremely volatile on the day of the budget. However, if one maps the performance of the BSE Sensex on budget days since 2000, it has moved more than 2% in either direction only eight times in the last 18 years. In fact, in the last 10 years, the BSE benchmark index has mostly remained muted on the day of budget. Let’s see how the Sensex has moved in the past on budget days:

29 February 2000: The Sensex closed in the red, down a whopping 5.12%.

28 February 2001: The Sensex closed in the green, up 4.36%.

28 February 2002: The Sensex closed in the red, down 3.87%

28 February 2003: The Sensex closed flat, up 0.19%.

8 July 2004: The Sensex closed in the red, down 2.26%.

28 February 2005: The Sensex closed in the green this time, up 2.19%.

28 February 2006: The Sensex closed with modest gains, up 0.86%.

28 February 2007: The Sensex closed with huge losses, down 4.01%.

28 February 2008: The Sensex closed almost unchanged, down 0.01%.

16 Febuary 2009: The Sensex closed in the red, down by a huge 3.42%.

6 July 2009: The Sensex saw one of the biggest one-day losses, down 5.83%.

26 February 2010: The Sensex closed in the green, up 1.08%.

28 February 2011: The Sensex closed with modest gains, up 0.69%.

16 March 2012: The Sensex closed in the red, down 1.19%

28 February 2013: The Sensex closed in the red again, down 1.52%

17 February 2014: The Sensex closed with modest gains, up 0.48%.

10 July 2014: The Sensex closed with modest losses, down 0.28%.

28 February 2015: The Sensex closed in the green, up 0.48%.

29 February 2016: The Sensex closed in the red, down 0.66%.

1 February 2017: The Sensex closed in the green, up 1.76%.

1 February 2018: The Sensex closed flat, down 0.16%.

1 February 2019 (interim budget): The Sensex closed in the green, with modest gains of 0.6%.

