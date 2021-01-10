How to be Financially Prepared for Early Retirement: All You Need to Know

When one opts for voluntary retirement, it is often that the case of being financially prepared and choice to live life on own terms. But, not all things are rosy when it comes to early retirement, especially when you are forced to hang your boots. Hence, it always makes it easier to brace yourself for such times even if you are not planning to opt for early retirement.

Despite your love for the 9-to-5 job, situations such as old age, health condition or outdated skills or technological disruptions can make it difficult for you to continue work. Other times you may want to exit for not liking the work environment or low paying job but may still be forced to continue work as you had not saved enough for an early retirement.

Most often than not life has its own plan, sometimes very different from what you have imagined. So, it is highly advisable to begin saving early and be prepared for such adverse situations. It is always better to have a corpus to fall back on during emergencies, but hanging your boots earlier will require a faster pace of saving.

So, in order to save for early retirement, one needs aggressive growth in your current investments. One requires to allocate his assets and distribute investments across equity and debt so you can derive growth during your pre-retirement phase and income during your post-retirement years.

Mutual Funds are an easy but risky route to access the stock markets and debt securities. Equity funds offer inflation-beating returns. While investing your hard-earned money in fixed deposits and Public Provident Fund (PPF) come with a safe lock-in period.

How much money needs to be saved for timely retirement or early retirement is contingent on your own personal needs and lifestyle. There is no one-size-fits-all recipe here and one needs to calculate properly to figure things out.