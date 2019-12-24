Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
How to Increase Your Jio Internet Speed
Jio offers high-speed internet for its users across its devices. In case, you want to further increase the speed of your Jio internet, here are few easy hacks.
Representative image.
In 2016, Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE took the market by storm with its 4G services and content streaming packages. This Jio 4G Voice application ensures the availability of 4G communication to all smartphones.
Jio offers high-speed internet for its users across its devices. In case, you want to further increase the speed of your Jio internet, here are few easy hacks.
First and foremost, you need to check the Jio 4G internet speed in your location since the Jio internet speed differs from one area to the other. Then, you may simply follow the steps given below to get faster net:
Step 1: Open the “Settings”
Step 2: Then tap on the “Mobile Networks”
Step 3: Next, go to APN (Access Point Name) in your Reliance Jio 4G Sim card
Step 4: Then, select the SIM slot of Jio SIM
Step 5: Tap on the Menu on the top right corner
Step 6: Choose new APN
Step 7: Click SAVE
Your internet speed will increase once you follow the above-mentioned steps.
Now, there is another way to get enhanced Jio 4G VoLTE internet speed. You may install one of the applications mentioned below:
1. MTK Engineering mode
2. Shortcut Master (Lite)
3. VPN master or snap VPN
4. Speed Booster and Optimizer app
An useful point to note on this context is that Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE Net uses 3 LTE bands viz Band 3 (1800 Mhz), Band 5 (850 Mhz) and Band 40 (2300 Mhz). This information is important because it might come handy.
For instance, if you do not wish to install any of the afore-mentioned applications on your phone, you might like to resort to the following plans.
With these plans, you would be able to not only enhance the speed of Jio 4G Sim card but also get greater band coverage.
Band 40> Band 3> Band 5 – Best Speed
Band 5> Band 3> Band 40 – Best coverage
Plus, set your preferred network type to be LTE only
Go ahead and enjoy enhanced speed of Jio 4G net by keeping these easy ways in mind.
Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.85
|4.43
|Indiabulls Hsg
|308.65
|4.31
|Reliance
|1,553.45
|-1.14
|SBI
|330.95
|-0.44
|IndusInd Bank
|1,525.00
|1.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.80
|4.33
|Indiabulls Hsg
|308.40
|4.26
|Dixon Technolog
|3,753.00
|0.33
|Reliance
|1,553.10
|-1.14
|Lux Industries
|1,302.00
|0.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.80
|4.33
|IndusInd Bank
|1,525.35
|1.94
|JSW Steel
|267.20
|1.33
|ONGC
|126.20
|1.24
|IOC
|127.85
|1.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.80
|4.33
|IndusInd Bank
|1,524.45
|1.89
|ONGC
|126.10
|1.16
|Vedanta
|149.05
|0.88
|Hero Motocorp
|2,440.00
|0.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|560.25
|-1.87
|Reliance
|1,553.45
|-1.14
|Eicher Motors
|21,965.00
|-0.95
|Wipro
|251.65
|-0.87
|UPL
|572.65
|-0.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|560.35
|-1.93
|Reliance
|1,553.30
|-1.13
|Tech Mahindra
|769.95
|-0.76
|TCS
|2,217.80
|-0.66
|Axis Bank
|739.15
|-0.59
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Makes Hot Chocolate with Love for BFF Shanaya Kapoor, See Pic
- Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan Ring in Christmas, See Pics
- Writer Moves HC Against Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Seeks Credit for Story
- Toddler's Priceless Reaction on Receiving 'Worst Christmas Gift' as Prank is Pure Gold
- Internet Hails Man Who Gave Away His First Class Seat to a 'Worthy' 88-Year-Old Lady