Business
1-min read

How to Increase Your Jio Internet Speed

Jio offers high-speed internet for its users across its devices. In case, you want to further increase the speed of your Jio internet, here are few easy hacks.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 24, 2019, 1:02 PM IST
Representative image.
Representative image.

In 2016, Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE took the market by storm with its 4G services and content streaming packages. This Jio 4G Voice application ensures the availability of 4G communication to all smartphones.

Jio offers high-speed internet for its users across its devices. In case, you want to further increase the speed of your Jio internet, here are few easy hacks.

First and foremost, you need to check the Jio 4G internet speed in your location since the Jio internet speed differs from one area to the other. Then, you may simply follow the steps given below to get faster net:

Step 1: Open the “Settings”

Step 2: Then tap on the “Mobile Networks”

Step 3: Next, go to APN (Access Point Name) in your Reliance Jio 4G Sim card

Step 4: Then, select the SIM slot of Jio SIM

Step 5: Tap on the Menu on the top right corner

Step 6: Choose new APN

Step 7: Click SAVE

Your internet speed will increase once you follow the above-mentioned steps.

Now, there is another way to get enhanced Jio 4G VoLTE internet speed. You may install one of the applications mentioned below:

1. MTK Engineering mode

2. Shortcut Master (Lite)

3. VPN master or snap VPN

4. Speed Booster and Optimizer app

An useful point to note on this context is that Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE Net uses 3 LTE bands viz Band 3 (1800 Mhz), Band 5 (850 Mhz) and Band 40 (2300 Mhz). This information is important because it might come handy.

For instance, if you do not wish to install any of the afore-mentioned applications on your phone, you might like to resort to the following plans.

With these plans, you would be able to not only enhance the speed of Jio 4G Sim card but also get greater band coverage.

Band 40> Band 3> Band 5 – Best Speed

Band 5> Band 3> Band 40 – Best coverage

Plus, set your preferred network type to be LTE only

Go ahead and enjoy enhanced speed of Jio 4G net by keeping these easy ways in mind.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

