1-min read

How to Withdraw PF Online? A Simple Step-by-step Guide

Visit the EPFO e-SEWA portal and log in using your UAN (Universal Account Number) and password. If you have forgotten the password, you can reset it via an OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 25, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
How to Withdraw PF Online? A Simple Step-by-step Guide
Image for representation.
The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme is one of the most important investment instruments for salaried class people. Every month, employees contribute a small portion of their remuneration, with a matching amount contributed by the employer, to build a retirement corpus. You can claim this PF amount at the end of your retirement, or even before that in case of emergency requirements. Here is a step-by-step guide elaborating the process to withdraw your PF money online:

— Visit the EPFO e-SEWA portal and log in using your UAN (Universal Account Number) and password. If you have forgotten the password, you can reset it via an OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

It is important to note here that while your PF account will change every time you start working at a new organisation, your consolidated EPF account, identified by your UAN will not change. This 12-digit UAN is extremely important for any PF transaction.

— Then, check whether you have updated and linked your Aadhaar number to your UAN. If you haven’t, do so first through the ‘Manage’ tab.

— Next, click on the ‘Online Services’ tab on the UAN dashboard and then click on ‘Claim (Form-31, 19 & 10C)’.

— ‘Member Details’ will be displayed on the screen. Enter the last 4 digits of your bank account and click on ‘Verify’.

— Click on ‘Yes’ to sign the certificate of undertaking and proceed further.

— In the next step, from the ‘I want to apply for’ menu, choose from options such as full withdrawal, partial withdrawal or pension withdrawal. Fill the online withdrawal claim as per your requirements.

— Click on the tab ‘proceed for online claim’ to submit the claim form.

— Your claim will then be forwarded to your employer for approval. As soon as the claim is approved, the PF amount will be credited into your savings account linked with your EPF account within 10 working days.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
