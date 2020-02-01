Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'How Will Sale of Govt Entities Help Nation?' BSP Chief Mayawati Tears in Sitharaman's Budget Proposal

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo and former UP CM Mayawati said the Union Budget doesn’t seem to resolve the problems of the common man who work hard to earn their livelihood.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2020, 9:53 PM IST
'How Will Sale of Govt Entities Help Nation?' BSP Chief Mayawati Tears in Sitharaman's Budget Proposal
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.

Lucknow: Opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh slammed the Union Budget 2020 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as ‘depressing’ and ‘disappointing.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former chief minister Mayawati said the Budget was a depressing one for the citizens, except for a few industrialists. She also raised questions about the government’s proposal to raise funds by selling a part of its stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) through an initial public offer (IPO).

Mayawati said, “The Union budget doesn’t seem to resolve the problems of the common man who work hard to earn their livelihood. The rebate in income tax is being given after several terms and conditions which again only makes it complex. It would have been good had the rebate in income tax was given without any conditions.”

Regarding private investment in hospitals, the BSP chief said, “The interference of private sector in government hospitals will not ease any of the problems of the common man. Also, how would the sale of national entities benefit the nation? Further, it is being said that savings up to Rs 5 lakh is safe in the banks, but then what about the security of other savings.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the Budget did not serve the cause of those in services, businessmen, industries, or poor farmers and labourers.

“The youth would only be more frustrated, while housewives would feel desperate by ever-rising prices. It would have been better had tax was imposed on BJP’s corrupt practices.”

Congress leader Mukesh Singh said the Budget was cheating the nation’s poor people. “In the longest-ever budget speech of independent India, there was not a single announcement in favour of our farmers and employment for the youth of the country. There is also no clear blueprint for women safety and development of the underprivileged sections of society.”

“At the same time, the BJP has betrayed the people of India by announcing to hand over government-owned enterprises to private players. The announcement of Smart City in the budget is also a betrayal. Lucknow was included in the initial smart city list, the condition of the capital has only worsened since then,” said Singh, while leading a protest against the Budget near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at GPO in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow.

