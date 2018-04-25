GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

HRA Hike Under 7th Pay Commission Impacted CPI by 35 Basis Points: Study

"Even if disbursements have been made, the representation of state government houses in the sample of dwellings may not be adequate to capture the impact," said the research paper titled 'Impact of Increase in House Rent Allowance on CPI Inflation'.

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2018, 8:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
HRA Hike Under 7th Pay Commission Impacted CPI by 35 Basis Points: Study
Representative photo (Reuters)
Mumbai: The increase in house rent allowance (HRA) for central government employees under the seventh central pay commission (CPC), has impacted the CPI inflation by nearly 35 basis points at its peak, according to a research paper by RBI's monetary policy department.

The revised HRA structure, under the seventh CPC, came into place in July 2017.

"Ex-post analysis of CPI shows that the 7th CPC"s HRA increase pushed up headline inflation prints gradually from July 2017, with a peak impact of about 35 basis points (bps)," said the research paper titled 'Impact of Increase in House Rent Allowance on CPI Inflation'.

It said while some states have implemented similar revision in pay and allowances for their employees, the impact is not showing up in the data due to reasons like administrative delays between announcement and actual disbursals, and partial disbursals by states.

"Even if disbursements have been made, the representation of state government houses in the sample of dwellings may not be adequate to capture the impact," it said.

As per the recommendation of the 7th CPC, the basic pay of government employees rose by a factor of 2.57.

Accordingly, HRA stood revised by 105.6 per cent, that is, by more than double the pre-CPC level.

Housing is a major component in CPI with a weight of 10.07 per cent. Within housing, the weight of house rent is 9.51 per cent and that of other miscellaneous housing services 0.56 per cent.

The paper suggested that since proper assessment and understanding of HRA impact is important for policy analysis, the producers of CPI may consider - for the future base revisions, while preparing fixed sample of dwellings for each state for collecting house rent data, representative share of government houses that reflect the actual share of central and state government houses in the states may be kept.

As states' impact unfolds going forward, for the existing series, housing index may be published separately for the government dwellings and other dwellings, the release added.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,501.27 -115.37 ( -0.33%)

Nifty 50

10,570.55 -43.80 ( -0.41%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,470.25 +84.60 +2.50
Bharti Airtel 419.85 +13.60 +3.35
ICICI Prudentia 438.35 +20.20 +4.83
NIIT Tech 1,087.50 +91.30 +9.16
Infosys 1,160.35 +5.85 +0.51
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hathway Cable 32.45 -3.05 -8.59
TCS 3,467.90 +82.25 +2.43
Indiabulls Vent 470.40 +41.70 +9.73
M&M Financial 507.25 -3.20 -0.63
Gati 121.20 +0.50 +0.41
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 419.85 +13.60 +3.35
TCS 3,470.25 +84.60 +2.50
M&M 853.85 +15.30 +1.82
HCL Tech 1,068.80 +6.85 +0.65
BPCL 385.80 +2.10 +0.55
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 419.80 +13.70 +3.37
TCS 3,467.90 +82.25 +2.43
M&M 854.25 +15.80 +1.88
Infosys 1,160.90 +7.00 +0.61
Power Grid Corp 207.20 +1.20 +0.58
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 327.55 -10.20 -3.02
HPCL 298.05 -7.95 -2.60
Vedanta 290.20 -7.20 -2.42
Hindalco 232.05 -4.70 -1.99
Tata Steel 586.20 -11.35 -1.90
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 586.20 -12.05 -2.01
ICICI Bank 278.90 -5.30 -1.86
ONGC 179.55 -3.05 -1.67
Dr Reddys Labs 2,124.75 -31.50 -1.46
IndusInd Bank 1,849.55 -27.10 -1.44
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

Recommended For You