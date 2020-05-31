BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

HSBC Appoints Indian-origin Strategy Expert in UK to Chart Growth Plans in Post-pandemic Scenario

File photo. Reuters

File photo. Reuters

HSBC is also looking to boost its market share of wealthy customers in the Asia Pacific region, which has a high number of billionaires.

  • PTI London
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 6:40 PM IST
Share this:

London-headquartered HSBC has appointed an Indian-origin strategy expert to chart the bank's growth plans in a post-pandemic scenario.

According to 'The Sunday Times', Chira Barua has joined the bank as Group Head of Strategy and will assess which markets and areas HSBC should focus on over the next five to 10 years. Analysts believe this could push the bank deeper into Asia in search of higher returns.

The review by Barua, previously a partner at McKinsey & Co and an analyst at Alliance-Bernstein, is aimed at 'moving the dial' more than simply exiting small markets, the newspaper quoted an insider as saying.

"I think the group will focus a bit more on southeast Asia, including Singapore," an HSBC banker was quoted as saying.

HSBC is also looking to boost its market share of wealthy customers in the Asia Pacific region, which has a high number of billionaires.

Barua's appointment completes a string of hires by the new HSBC boss, Noel Quinn, who took over as Chief Executive in March.

The bank, which has 235,000 staff in 64 countries, is under pressure to boost returns. Its shares have fallen 38 per cent this year, their lowest level in two decades. HSBC is said to be aiming to strip out USD 4.5 billion of costs and offload USD 100 billion of risky assets over the next few years. It is also ditching share buybacks this year and next, the newspaper report said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading