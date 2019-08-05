HSBC Bank CEO John Flint Steps Down, Pre-Tax Profit up 15.8%
Flint's departure was revealed as HSBC said it was facing an 'increasingly complex and challenging global environment'.
The HSBC headquarters in London. (Image for representation only. Photo: Reuters)
Hong Kong: HSBC on Monday said its Group Chief Executive John Flint had stepped down as the bank braces for geopolitical uncertainties.
The announcement came as the banking giant reported pre-tax profit was up 15.8 per cent at $12.4 billion for the first half of the year.
Adjusted pre-tax profit also rose 6.8 per cent year-on-year to $12.5 billion, the bank said.
Flint's departure was revealed as HSBC said it was facing an "increasingly complex and challenging global environment".
"Although not carrying out his day-to-day duties after today, he (Flint) remains available to assist HSBC with the transition," the bank said in a statement.
Noel Quinn, head of the commercial banking division, will be interim CEO, the statement added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,138.50
|-3.87
|SBI
|294.45
|-4.54
|HDFC
|2,135.75
|0.52
|Yes Bank
|81.95
|-7.19
|ICICI Bank
|398.85
|-2.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,470.05
|-2.49
|Yes Bank
|81.95
|-7.19
|Reliance
|1,138.65
|-3.85
|Motherson Sumi
|100.40
|-2.57
|SBI
|294.45
|-4.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,243.50
|1.73
|Infosys
|783.40
|1.01
|Bajaj Auto
|2,622.50
|0.84
|HDFC
|2,135.75
|0.52
|Coal India
|197.80
|0.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,243.80
|1.71
|Infosys
|783.15
|1.00
|Bajaj Auto
|2,618.95
|0.70
|HDFC
|2,134.55
|0.49
|Coal India
|197.60
|0.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|81.90
|-7.25
|Indiabulls Hsg
|465.95
|-4.84
|Tata Motors
|124.55
|-4.71
|SBI
|294.45
|-4.54
|Power Grid Corp
|201.65
|-4.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|81.95
|-7.19
|SBI
|294.45
|-4.54
|Tata Motors
|124.55
|-4.63
|Power Grid Corp
|201.65
|-4.18
|Tata Steel
|392.25
|-4.11
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Counters Salman Khan's Take on Depression: As If It is A Choice
- Taapsee Pannu Says 'Don't Compare Me With Kangana Ranaut Else I’ll be Called a Copy Again'
- This Rajdoot 175 Modified into a Cafe Racer Fits The 'Modern-Classic' Bill Perfectly
- Thailand Open: Rankireddy-Shetty Become 1st Indian Pair to Win BWF Super 500 Tournament
- Gowtham, Agarwal Help India A Tighten Grip on West Indies A on Day 3 in Unofficial Test