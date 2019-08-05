Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

HSBC Bank CEO John Flint Steps Down, Pre-Tax Profit up 15.8%

Flint's departure was revealed as HSBC said it was facing an 'increasingly complex and challenging global environment'.

AFP

Updated:August 5, 2019, 9:46 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
HSBC Bank CEO John Flint Steps Down, Pre-Tax Profit up 15.8%
The HSBC headquarters in London. (Image for representation only. Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

Hong Kong: HSBC on Monday said its Group Chief Executive John Flint had stepped down as the bank braces for geopolitical uncertainties.

The announcement came as the banking giant reported pre-tax profit was up 15.8 per cent at $12.4 billion for the first half of the year.

Adjusted pre-tax profit also rose 6.8 per cent year-on-year to $12.5 billion, the bank said.

Flint's departure was revealed as HSBC said it was facing an "increasingly complex and challenging global environment".

"Although not carrying out his day-to-day duties after today, he (Flint) remains available to assist HSBC with the transition," the bank said in a statement.

Noel Quinn, head of the commercial banking division, will be interim CEO, the statement added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,545.51 -572.71 ( -1.54%)

NIFTY 50

10,817.40 -179.95 ( -1.64%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,138.50 -3.87
SBI 294.45 -4.54
HDFC 2,135.75 0.52
Yes Bank 81.95 -7.19
ICICI Bank 398.85 -2.86
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,470.05 -2.49
Yes Bank 81.95 -7.19
Reliance 1,138.65 -3.85
Motherson Sumi 100.40 -2.57
SBI 294.45 -4.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,243.50 1.73
Infosys 783.40 1.01
Bajaj Auto 2,622.50 0.84
HDFC 2,135.75 0.52
Coal India 197.80 0.30
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,243.80 1.71
Infosys 783.15 1.00
Bajaj Auto 2,618.95 0.70
HDFC 2,134.55 0.49
Coal India 197.60 0.15
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 81.90 -7.25
Indiabulls Hsg 465.95 -4.84
Tata Motors 124.55 -4.71
SBI 294.45 -4.54
Power Grid Corp 201.65 -4.23
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 81.95 -7.19
SBI 294.45 -4.54
Tata Motors 124.55 -4.63
Power Grid Corp 201.65 -4.18
Tata Steel 392.25 -4.11
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram