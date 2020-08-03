HSBC first-half profit drops 65% as loan provisions rise
HSBC Holdings PLC posted a 65% drop in firsthalf pretax profit, more than expected, as the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on businesses forced the Asiafocused bank to boost its loanloss provisions.
Europe’s biggest bank by assets reported a pre-tax profit for the first six months this year of $4.32 billion, down from $12.41 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to its financial statement filed with the stock exchange.
The profit was lower than the $5.67 billion average of analysts’ estimates compiled by the bank.
