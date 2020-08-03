BUSINESS

HSBC first-half profit drops 65% as loan provisions rise

HSBC Holdings PLC posted a 65% drop in firsthalf pretax profit, more than expected, as the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on businesses forced the Asiafocused bank to boost its loanloss provisions.

  Reuters
  August 3, 2020, 9:46 AM IST
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC Holdings PLC posted a 65% drop in first-half pre-tax profit, more than expected, as the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on businesses forced the Asia-focused bank to boost its loan-loss provisions.

Europe’s biggest bank by assets reported a pre-tax profit for the first six months this year of $4.32 billion, down from $12.41 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to its financial statement filed with the stock exchange.

The profit was lower than the $5.67 billion average of analysts’ estimates compiled by the bank.

  First Published: August 3, 2020, 9:46 AM IST
