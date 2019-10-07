Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

HSBC to Cut up to 10,000 ‘High-paid’ Jobs in Drive to Slash Costs: Report

HSBC could announce the beginning of the latest cost-cutting drive and job cuts when it reports third-quarter results later this month.

News18.com

Updated:October 7, 2019, 7:48 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
HSBC to Cut up to 10,000 ‘High-paid’ Jobs in Drive to Slash Costs: Report
Pedestrians walk past a closed HSBC bank in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Reuters/File Photo)

HSBC Holdings Plc is planning to cut up to 10,000 jobs as part of a major cost cutting drive as interim Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn seeks to reduce costs across the banking group, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

HSBC could announce the beginning of the latest cost-cutting drive and job cuts when it reports third-quarter results later this month, the newspaper said, citing one person briefed on the matter.

The plan represents the lender's most ambitious attempt in years to cut costs, the newspaper said, citing two people briefed on the matter. It said the cuts will focus mainly on high-paid roles.

Quinn became interim CEO in August after the bank announced the surprise departure of John Flint, saying it needed a change at the top to address "a challenging global environment." Quinn began working on the new plan as soon as he was appointed.

Flint's exit was a result of differences of opinion with chairman Mark Tucker over topics including approaches to cutting expenses, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters in August.

The reported job cuts come after the lender said it would be laying off about 4,000 people this year, and issued a gloomier business outlook with an escalation of a trade war between China and the United States, an easing monetary policy cycle, unrest in its key Hong Kong market and Brexit.

HSBC declined to comment.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,673.31 0.00 ( 0.00%)

NIFTY 50

11,174.75 0.00 ( 0.00%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
20 Microns 38.55 2.39
Hexaware Tech 363.80 -1.32
Atul 3,963.45 -1.30
Amrutanjan Heal 336.65 -3.19
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finserv 8,295.70 -1.78
ABC Gas 8.95 0.00
Bharat Elec 104.95 -0.43
Baroda Extrusio 0.27 0.00
See all Most Active »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram