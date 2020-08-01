BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

HSBC's Andre Brandao picked to head Banco do Brasil: reports

HSBC's Andre Brandao picked to head Banco do Brasil: reports

Brazil's government has chosen Andre Brandao, head of global banking and markets for the Americas at HSBC in the country, as the new chief executive of statecontrolled lender Banco do Brasil SA, local media reports said on Saturday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 1, 2020, 11:02 PM IST
Share this:

BRASILIA Brazil’s government has chosen Andre Brandao, head of global banking and markets for the Americas at HSBC in the country, as the new chief executive of state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA, local media reports said on Saturday.

Brandao will replace Rubem Novaes, who tendered his resignation last month and will leave later in August.

Banco do Brasil and the Economy Ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment, although earlier on Saturday a ministry spokesperson said they could not confirm anything yet.

Local media, including newspapers Valor Economico and O Globo, reported that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has given the green light to Brandao’s nomination, but it will not be officially announced for a few days.

Also Watch

Sushant's Ex- Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande Says She Suspects Foul Play In His Death | CNN News18

The government has been seeking as a replacement executives with backgrounds both in finance and technology to handle fiercer competition among banks and fintechs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 1, 2020, 11:02 PM IST
Next Story
Loading