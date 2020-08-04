BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Hugo Boss returned to growth in China in June

Hugo Boss returned to growth in China in June

German fashion house Hugo Boss said on Tuesday it had returned to strong growth in China in June and online sales jumped 74% in the second quarter even as it reported an overall 59% fall in sales for the period on Tuesday due to lockdowns.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 11:42 AM IST
BERLIN

The company known for its smart men’s suits reported quarterly revenue of 275 million euros ($323.51 million) and an operating loss of 124 million euros, compared to average analyst forecasts for 288 million and a loss of 133 million respectively.

Hugo Boss said it expects a gradual improvement for the second half of 2020, but declined to provide a full-year forecast due to market uncertainty.

($1 = 0.8501 euros)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 4, 2020, 11:42 AM IST
