HUL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, Wipro, ACC Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
At 10:46 am, the S&P BSE benchmark Sensex rose 190.78 points, or 0.5%, to 38,405.25, while the Nifty 50 climbed 48.80 points, or 0.43%, to 11,389.95.
Image for representation.
Indian stocks traded higher for a second day on Tuesday amid positive Asian cues.
HUL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Wipro, ACC, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, HDIL were among the key stocks in focus today. Read on to know more:
Hindustan Unilever: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) shares jump 2% as net profit climbed 21.2% to Rs 1,848 crore in the September quarter compared with a year ago, while revenue rose 6.7% to Rs 9,852 crore.
Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shares declined as much as 7.8% after the company said that its board is considering option of buyback of shares through the exchanges route.
YES Bank: YES Bank Ltd shares jumped 3.4% after the lender sold its 6.56% stake in Fortis Healthcare for Rs 645 crore.
Wipro/ACC: Wipro Ltd and ACC Ltd shares dropped up to 1% each ahead of the announcement of earnings for the September quarter later in the day.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd shares dropped 5% after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on the private lender for violating asset classification and fraud detection norms.
Muthoot Finance: Muthoot Finance Ltd shares lost 4.2% after ratings agency Fitch assigned 'BB+' rating to the company’s $2 billion MTN (medium-term note) programme.
HDIL: Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) shares dropped 3.6% as the Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 3,830 crore of the company’s assets in the PMC Bank case.
Canara Bank: Canara Bank Ltd shares dropped 0.7% as the bank cuts savings rate on deposits by 25 basis points.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|2,065.95
|2.57
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,988.00
|2.45
|Infosys
|770.75
|-1.95
|Indiabulls Hsg
|188.00
|-4.95
|IRCTC
|717.85
|-1.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Future Life
|414.00
|2.93
|Indiabulls Hsg
|187.45
|-5.28
|IRCTC
|718.25
|-1.42
|BPCL
|489.90
|0.85
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,988.05
|2.47
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|19,082.30
|4.12
|Zee Entertain
|250.25
|3.03
|Hero Motocorp
|2,684.45
|2.88
|M&M
|583.10
|2.54
|HUL
|2,065.85
|2.56
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,684.80
|2.90
|M&M
|583.05
|2.56
|HUL
|2,065.65
|2.53
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,988.05
|2.47
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,617.45
|2.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|215.40
|-2.73
|Tata Motors
|124.20
|-2.85
|Bharti Airtel
|383.85
|-2.46
|Infosys
|770.75
|-1.95
|Tata Steel
|340.65
|-1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|124.20
|-2.82
|Bharti Airtel
|384.40
|-2.31
|Infosys
|771.05
|-1.86
|Tata Steel
|340.55
|-1.25
|Vedanta
|146.30
|-1.05
