HUL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, Wipro, ACC Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stocks traded higher for a second day on Tuesday amid positive Asian cues.

At 10:46 am, the S&P BSE benchmark Sensex rose 190.78 points, or 0.5%, to 38,405.25, while the Nifty 50 climbed 48.80 points, or 0.43%, to 11,389.95.

HUL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Wipro, ACC, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, HDIL were among the key stocks in focus today. Read on to know more:

Hindustan Unilever: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) shares jump 2% as net profit climbed 21.2% to Rs 1,848 crore in the September quarter compared with a year ago, while revenue rose 6.7% to Rs 9,852 crore.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shares declined as much as 7.8% after the company said that its board is considering option of buyback of shares through the exchanges route.

YES Bank: YES Bank Ltd shares jumped 3.4% after the lender sold its 6.56% stake in Fortis Healthcare for Rs 645 crore.

Wipro/ACC: Wipro Ltd and ACC Ltd shares dropped up to 1% each ahead of the announcement of earnings for the September quarter later in the day.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd shares dropped 5% after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on the private lender for violating asset classification and fraud detection norms.

Muthoot Finance: Muthoot Finance Ltd shares lost 4.2% after ratings agency Fitch assigned 'BB+' rating to the company’s $2 billion MTN (medium-term note) programme.

HDIL: Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) shares dropped 3.6% as the Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 3,830 crore of the company’s assets in the PMC Bank case.

Canara Bank: Canara Bank Ltd shares dropped 0.7% as the bank cuts savings rate on deposits by 25 basis points.

