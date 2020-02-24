HUL to Form New Subsidiary to Help FMCG Major Become More Customer-Focused
The company's board has approved a proposal to set up the subsidiary, it said in a statement. Shares of HUL on Monday settled at Rs 2,216 apiece, down 1.42 per cent, on the BSE.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Monday said it will set up a new step-down subsidiary with an authorised share capital of Rs 2,000 crore. The company's board has approved a proposal to set up the subsidiary, it said in a statement. "This company will be incorporated with an authorised share capital of Rs 2,000 crore," HUL said.
"This new subsidiary has been formed to leverage the growth opportunities in a fast-changing business environment and will help HUL in becoming more agile and customer-focused," it added.
In 2018-19, HUL reported a revenue of Rs 38,224 crore.
Shares of HUL on Monday settled at Rs 2,216 apiece, down 1.42 per cent, on the BSE.
