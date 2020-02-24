Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

HUL to Form New Subsidiary to Help FMCG Major Become More Customer-Focused

The company's board has approved a proposal to set up the subsidiary, it said in a statement. Shares of HUL on Monday settled at Rs 2,216 apiece, down 1.42 per cent, on the BSE.

PTI

Updated:February 24, 2020, 7:08 PM IST
HUL to Form New Subsidiary to Help FMCG Major Become More Customer-Focused
Image for representation.

New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Monday said it will set up a new step-down subsidiary with an authorised share capital of Rs 2,000 crore. The company's board has approved a proposal to set up the subsidiary, it said in a statement. "This company will be incorporated with an authorised share capital of Rs 2,000 crore," HUL said.

"This new subsidiary has been formed to leverage the growth opportunities in a fast-changing business environment and will help HUL in becoming more agile and customer-focused," it added.

In 2018-19, HUL reported a revenue of Rs 38,224 crore.

Shares of HUL on Monday settled at Rs 2,216 apiece, down 1.42 per cent, on the BSE.

