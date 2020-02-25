Take the pledge to vote

HUL, TVS Motor, HDFC Life, Info Edge, Bandhan Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

HDFC Bank Ltd shares slipped 1% after managing director Aditya Puri sold 12.52 lakh shares of the bank during 11-12 February.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 25, 2020, 11:31 AM IST
HUL, TVS Motor, HDFC Life, Info Edge, Bandhan Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Indian stocks were trading flat in a volatile session on Tuesday. At 11:06 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading up 35.42 points, or 0.08%, at 40,398.65, while the Nifty 50 index inched up 1.75 points, or 0.01%, to 11,831.15. HUL, TVS Motor, HDFC Life, Info Edge, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank and RBL Bank were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

HUL: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) shares jumped around 3% after the board approves the formation of a new 100% owned subsidiary.

TVS Motor: TVS Motor Co. Ltd shares dived 6.6% after the auto major said that the coronavirus outbreak has led to an impact on the supply of certain components for the production of BS-VI vehicles.

HDFC Life, Info Edge, Bandhan Bank: Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd and Bandhan Bank Ltd gained around 4% each after these stocks were included in the NSE futures and options (F&O) segment with effect from 28 February.

RBL Bank: RBL Bank Ltd shares rose 3.5% after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the re-appointment of Rajeev Ahuja as Executive Director of the bank for three years.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank Ltd shares slipped 1% after managing director Aditya Puri sold 12.52 lakh shares of the bank during 11-12 February.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel Ltd shares were up 2.2% after the company was declared ‘preferred bidder’ in Jajang Iron Ore block auction in Odisha.

Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra Ltd shares fell 1.3% after the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share. The board also approved the proposal to acquire a 100% stake in Zen3 Infosolutions (America).

NTPC: NTPC Ltd shares gained 2.5% after the company got Competition Commission of India’s (CCI’s) nod to acquire 74.5% of issued and paid-up share capital of THDC India.

Ajanta Pharma: Ajanta Pharma Ltd shares were up 2.6% after the promoter released a pledge on 1 lakh shares (0.11% equity) on 20 February.

GTPL Hathway: GTPL Hathway Ltd advanced 1,6% after the company acquired balance 4.82% equity shares of subsidiary GTPL Vidarbha Tele Link Pvt. Ltd.

