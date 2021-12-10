Hurry! Amazon Prime Membership is available for 129/month instead of 179/month till 13th December

For a limited time only, Amazon Prime memberships will be available at just Rs 129 a month! After 13 December 2021, subscription prices will change to Rs 179 a month, and you wouldn’t want to miss out on a deal that offers free and fast delivery, early access to shopping events, unlimited access to blockbuster entertainment, and more, would you?

You don’t have to take it from us, industry experts like Ankur Warikoo, Anupama Chopra, and Beebom are equally excited to recommend the deal…

To fully appreciate what’s on offer, here’s a breakdown of what Rs 129/month gets you:

Prime Delivery: For those times when you must HAVE that item next day delivery is perfect, and a Prime membership gets you this for free.

Prime Video: Where else are you going to watch shows like The Grand Tour, The Expanse, Inside Edge, and Breathe, and in high quality at that? This alone is worth the asking price.

Prime Music: If video and free deliveries aren’t enough, how does unlimited, ad-free music sound? Oh, and that music is selected from a vast pool of some 70 million tracks in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, Telugu, and more, not to mention access to curated playlists, unlimited downloads, and more.

Do you still need a reason to grab that Prime membership?

This article is written by Studio18 on behalf of Amazon Prime.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.