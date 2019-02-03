LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

I-T Assessments to be Completely Faceless in Few Years in Two Years, Says CBDT Chairman

Asked about the finance minister's declaration in the Interim Budget speech that the I-T Department will move towards faceless assessment and verification of returns, the CBDT chief said the department is already working on the initiative.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I-T Assessments to be Completely Faceless in Few Years in Two Years, Says CBDT Chairman
Represenative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Income tax assessments will be "completely faceless", without the taxpayer having to face the taxman, in about two years and assessees will be provided pre-filled return forms as part of the government's initiative to simplify procedures, a senior government official said on Sunday.

Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman Sushil Chandra said in a post-Budget interview that about 2.06 lakh income tax assessment cases were handled online by the department last year, as part of the 'nameless and faceless' delivery of service to taxpayers.

He added that the recent government sanction to create the advanced Centralised Processing Centre 2.0 in the I-T Department is a precursor to these futuristic proposals.

"CPC 2.0 has got a lot of new advantages. A pre-filled return form will be given to the taxpayer on the basis of information we get about them from the tax deducted at source (TDS) procedure.

"That will also facilitate processing of returns in 24 hours and we have got an agreement (with the technology vendor operating the CPC 2.0) that if it (I-T return) is processed in one day, more amount will be given. We expect this system to be rolled out in 2 years. Faster processing of returns will increase better tax compliance," Chandra said.

The existing CPC in Bengaluru is the nodal wing of the tax department to handle I-T returns filed by taxpayers of all categories and subsequent issuance of processing certificate and refunds to a tax filer.

Asked about the finance minister's declaration in the Interim Budget speech that the I-T Department will move towards faceless assessment and verification of returns, the CBDT chief said the department is already working on the initiative.

Even now, very few I-T return cases, only about 0.46% of the total, are brought under scrutiny. He said 99.54% ITRs are accepted as they are.

"Over the last year, about 2.06 lakh assessments were completed in a faceless manner. This will be further enhanced. We are largely faceless now when it comes to dealing with taxpayers regarding their assessments and scrutiny but we are working to become completely faceless over the next few years," Chandra said.

The CBDT frames policy for the I-Tax Department and functions under the Union finance ministry.

Chandra said the taxman, in coming days, will undertake a two-part approach when dealing with an average taxpayer's ITR. At first, the department will conduct only verification and the assessing officer will not go for assessment as a whole.

"If we have got an information about the taxpayer, we will pass it on to them over the email and the back office will examine the issue and close the matter if the issue does not require further enquiry, Chandra said.

Even if the subject requires scrutiny, it will be completely faceless as the taxpayer will submit their version in detail online and the back-office team will examine and a declaration will be issued.

The department has said that under the 'faceless and nameless' tax scheme, only those cases will require personal attendance where the evidence of tax evasion is grave.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,469.43 +212.74 ( +0.59%)

NIFTY 50

10,893.65 +62.70 ( +0.58%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,962.30 4.84
SBI 284.40 -3.15
Vedanta 162.15 -17.84
Yes Bank 185.60 -4.38
Reliance 1,249.95 1.86
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 716.40 -0.91
Maruti Suzuki 6,956.55 4.96
SBI 284.30 -3.09
Yes Bank 185.65 -4.45
Reliance 1,247.30 1.65
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,807.25 7.39
Maruti Suzuki 6,962.30 4.84
HCL Tech 1,043.85 3.85
Eicher Motors 19,663.40 3.46
Asian Paints 1,457.20 3.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,807.35 7.48
Maruti Suzuki 6,956.55 4.96
HCL Tech 1,044.00 3.86
Asian Paints 1,456.95 3.14
Bajaj Finance 2,627.55 2.23
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 162.15 -17.84
Zee Entertain 354.40 -6.79
Yes Bank 185.60 -4.38
SBI 284.40 -3.15
ICICI Bank 354.65 -2.69
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 162.30 -17.82
Yes Bank 185.65 -4.45
SBI 284.30 -3.09
ICICI Bank 354.50 -2.68
Axis Bank 716.40 -0.91
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram