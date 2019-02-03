English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
I-T Assessments to be Completely Faceless in Few Years in Two Years, Says CBDT Chairman
Asked about the finance minister's declaration in the Interim Budget speech that the I-T Department will move towards faceless assessment and verification of returns, the CBDT chief said the department is already working on the initiative.
Represenative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Income tax assessments will be "completely faceless", without the taxpayer having to face the taxman, in about two years and assessees will be provided pre-filled return forms as part of the government's initiative to simplify procedures, a senior government official said on Sunday.
Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman Sushil Chandra said in a post-Budget interview that about 2.06 lakh income tax assessment cases were handled online by the department last year, as part of the 'nameless and faceless' delivery of service to taxpayers.
He added that the recent government sanction to create the advanced Centralised Processing Centre 2.0 in the I-T Department is a precursor to these futuristic proposals.
"CPC 2.0 has got a lot of new advantages. A pre-filled return form will be given to the taxpayer on the basis of information we get about them from the tax deducted at source (TDS) procedure.
"That will also facilitate processing of returns in 24 hours and we have got an agreement (with the technology vendor operating the CPC 2.0) that if it (I-T return) is processed in one day, more amount will be given. We expect this system to be rolled out in 2 years. Faster processing of returns will increase better tax compliance," Chandra said.
The existing CPC in Bengaluru is the nodal wing of the tax department to handle I-T returns filed by taxpayers of all categories and subsequent issuance of processing certificate and refunds to a tax filer.
Asked about the finance minister's declaration in the Interim Budget speech that the I-T Department will move towards faceless assessment and verification of returns, the CBDT chief said the department is already working on the initiative.
Even now, very few I-T return cases, only about 0.46% of the total, are brought under scrutiny. He said 99.54% ITRs are accepted as they are.
"Over the last year, about 2.06 lakh assessments were completed in a faceless manner. This will be further enhanced. We are largely faceless now when it comes to dealing with taxpayers regarding their assessments and scrutiny but we are working to become completely faceless over the next few years," Chandra said.
The CBDT frames policy for the I-Tax Department and functions under the Union finance ministry.
Chandra said the taxman, in coming days, will undertake a two-part approach when dealing with an average taxpayer's ITR. At first, the department will conduct only verification and the assessing officer will not go for assessment as a whole.
"If we have got an information about the taxpayer, we will pass it on to them over the email and the back office will examine the issue and close the matter if the issue does not require further enquiry, Chandra said.
Even if the subject requires scrutiny, it will be completely faceless as the taxpayer will submit their version in detail online and the back-office team will examine and a declaration will be issued.
The department has said that under the 'faceless and nameless' tax scheme, only those cases will require personal attendance where the evidence of tax evasion is grave.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman Sushil Chandra said in a post-Budget interview that about 2.06 lakh income tax assessment cases were handled online by the department last year, as part of the 'nameless and faceless' delivery of service to taxpayers.
He added that the recent government sanction to create the advanced Centralised Processing Centre 2.0 in the I-T Department is a precursor to these futuristic proposals.
"CPC 2.0 has got a lot of new advantages. A pre-filled return form will be given to the taxpayer on the basis of information we get about them from the tax deducted at source (TDS) procedure.
"That will also facilitate processing of returns in 24 hours and we have got an agreement (with the technology vendor operating the CPC 2.0) that if it (I-T return) is processed in one day, more amount will be given. We expect this system to be rolled out in 2 years. Faster processing of returns will increase better tax compliance," Chandra said.
The existing CPC in Bengaluru is the nodal wing of the tax department to handle I-T returns filed by taxpayers of all categories and subsequent issuance of processing certificate and refunds to a tax filer.
Asked about the finance minister's declaration in the Interim Budget speech that the I-T Department will move towards faceless assessment and verification of returns, the CBDT chief said the department is already working on the initiative.
Even now, very few I-T return cases, only about 0.46% of the total, are brought under scrutiny. He said 99.54% ITRs are accepted as they are.
"Over the last year, about 2.06 lakh assessments were completed in a faceless manner. This will be further enhanced. We are largely faceless now when it comes to dealing with taxpayers regarding their assessments and scrutiny but we are working to become completely faceless over the next few years," Chandra said.
The CBDT frames policy for the I-Tax Department and functions under the Union finance ministry.
Chandra said the taxman, in coming days, will undertake a two-part approach when dealing with an average taxpayer's ITR. At first, the department will conduct only verification and the assessing officer will not go for assessment as a whole.
"If we have got an information about the taxpayer, we will pass it on to them over the email and the back office will examine the issue and close the matter if the issue does not require further enquiry, Chandra said.
Even if the subject requires scrutiny, it will be completely faceless as the taxpayer will submit their version in detail online and the back-office team will examine and a declaration will be issued.
The department has said that under the 'faceless and nameless' tax scheme, only those cases will require personal attendance where the evidence of tax evasion is grave.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,962.30
|4.84
|SBI
|284.40
|-3.15
|Vedanta
|162.15
|-17.84
|Yes Bank
|185.60
|-4.38
|Reliance
|1,249.95
|1.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|716.40
|-0.91
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,956.55
|4.96
|SBI
|284.30
|-3.09
|Yes Bank
|185.65
|-4.45
|Reliance
|1,247.30
|1.65
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,807.25
|7.39
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,962.30
|4.84
|HCL Tech
|1,043.85
|3.85
|Eicher Motors
|19,663.40
|3.46
|Asian Paints
|1,457.20
|3.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,807.35
|7.48
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,956.55
|4.96
|HCL Tech
|1,044.00
|3.86
|Asian Paints
|1,456.95
|3.14
|Bajaj Finance
|2,627.55
|2.23
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|162.15
|-17.84
|Zee Entertain
|354.40
|-6.79
|Yes Bank
|185.60
|-4.38
|SBI
|284.40
|-3.15
|ICICI Bank
|354.65
|-2.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|162.30
|-17.82
|Yes Bank
|185.65
|-4.45
|SBI
|284.30
|-3.09
|ICICI Bank
|354.50
|-2.68
|Axis Bank
|716.40
|-0.91
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika, URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Emerges the Winner
- Emotional Sonali Bendre Returns to the Set Amid Cancer Battle, Shares a Heartfelt Message
- Captain Marvel: New Video of Brie Larson Taking Down a Skrull Atop a Train is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
- Ali Magic as Qatar Shock Japan to Win First Asian Cup
- Head Dedicates Maiden Test Ton to Close Friend Phil Hughes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results