I-T Collection at Record Rs 10.03 Lakh Crore: CBDT
The I-T Department added 1.06 crore new return filers during 2017-18 and aims to add 1.25 crore new filers for the current year
(Representative image/Reuters)
Guwahati: Income Tax collection in the country stood at a record Rs 10.03 lakh crore during 2017-18, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday said.
Addressing a two-day conference of Income Tax Administrators of Eastern Zone in Guwahati, Shabri Bhattasali, Member of CBDT said that during 2017-18, a record number of 6.92 crore I-T returns were filed, which was 1.31 crore more than 5.61 crore returns filed in 2016-17.
The I-T Department added 1.06 crore new return filers during 2017-18 and aims to add 1.25 crore new filers for the current year. In the North East region, this number was 1.89 lakh, she said.
L C Joshi Ranee, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, North Eastern Region said that Rs 7,097 crore tax was collected from the region during 2017-18.
This is 16.7 per cent higher than Rs 6,082 crore collected in the preceding year, Ranee said.
He said the target in the region for 2018-19 has been fixed at Rs 8,357 crore, 17.75 per cent more than last years collection.
Stating that the department is committed to meet the target tax collection, increase taxpayer base and deliver superior services, 'Aaykar Seva Kendras' have already been opened in 22 out of 29 stations in NER.
New offices are being opened in far-flung areas to deliver taxpayer services, he added.
