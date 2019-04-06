English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I-T Department Notifies Forms for Assessment Year 2019-20; Here is All You Need to Know
While there has been no change in ITR-1 or Sahaj, which is to be filled by the salaried class, some sections in ITR 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7 have been rationalised.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Income Tax department has notified I-T return forms for individuals and companies for the assessment year 2019-20.
While there has been no change in ITR-1 or Sahaj, which is to be filled by the salaried class, some sections in ITR 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7 have been rationalised. Individuals, firms and companies have to file returns for the income earned in 2018-19 during the course of current fiscal.
ITR-1 is filed by individuals having a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh, having income from salaries, one house property, other sources (like interest), and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000.
ITR-2 is filed by Individuals and HUFs not having income from profits and gains of business or profession, while ITR-3 is filed by individuals and HUFs having income from profits and gains of business or profession.
ITR-4 or Sugam is meant for individuals, HUFs and firms (other than LLP) having a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh and having presumptive income from business and profession.
Those filing ITR-3 and ITR-6 (companies) will have to disclose information regarding turnover / gross receipts reported for Goods and Services Tax included now in ITR-3 and ITR- 6 also. Last year, it was applicable only for those assessees filing ITR-4. The last date of filing Income Tax Return (ITR) is July 31 for those who are not required to get their accounts audited.
While there has been no change in ITR-1 or Sahaj, which is to be filled by the salaried class, some sections in ITR 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7 have been rationalised. Individuals, firms and companies have to file returns for the income earned in 2018-19 during the course of current fiscal.
ITR-1 is filed by individuals having a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh, having income from salaries, one house property, other sources (like interest), and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000.
ITR-2 is filed by Individuals and HUFs not having income from profits and gains of business or profession, while ITR-3 is filed by individuals and HUFs having income from profits and gains of business or profession.
ITR-4 or Sugam is meant for individuals, HUFs and firms (other than LLP) having a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh and having presumptive income from business and profession.
Those filing ITR-3 and ITR-6 (companies) will have to disclose information regarding turnover / gross receipts reported for Goods and Services Tax included now in ITR-3 and ITR- 6 also. Last year, it was applicable only for those assessees filing ITR-4. The last date of filing Income Tax Return (ITR) is July 31 for those who are not required to get their accounts audited.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|903.05
|0.55
|Dewan Housing
|163.50
|9.81
|Reliance
|1,353.90
|0.06
|Yes Bank
|266.85
|-0.45
|SBI
|317.05
|-1.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|534.00
|2.28
|Infosys
|756.25
|1.07
|Dewan Housing
|163.80
|10.19
|Reliance
|1,355.10
|0.15
|Larsen
|1,373.55
|0.34
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|549.30
|3.51
|UltraTechCement
|4,190.40
|2.71
|Bajaj Finance
|3,114.20
|2.46
|Vedanta
|191.70
|2.40
|Eicher Motors
|20,980.30
|2.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|548.35
|3.36
|Vedanta
|191.60
|2.38
|Bajaj Finance
|3,108.55
|2.20
|TCS
|2,051.45
|1.84
|IndusInd Bank
|1,764.45
|1.42
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Britannia
|2,994.05
|-1.57
|Power Grid Corp
|196.30
|-1.53
|SBI
|317.05
|-1.48
|Zee Entertain
|411.50
|-1.39
|Hero Motocorp
|2,618.40
|-0.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|317.00
|-1.46
|Power Grid Corp
|196.30
|-1.46
|Hero Motocorp
|2,617.05
|-0.78
|NTPC
|134.45
|-0.70
|Sun Pharma
|462.70
|-0.67
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Phones are Using the Latest Ultra High Resolution Sensors to Rival DSLRs
- Never Wanted to Re-visit Those Memories: When Sunny Leone Broke Down During Her Biopic Filming
- Boeing CEO Says 'Sorry For the Lives Lost' After Preliminary Report on Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 Crash
- Real-Life Rickroll: British Citizens Want Rick Astley to Become the Next Prime Minister
- Malaysia Open: Kidambi Srikanth Loses Quarterfinals, India's Campaign Comes to an End
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results