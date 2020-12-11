News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Business»I-T Refunds Worth Rs 1.45 Lakh Cr Issued to 89 Lakh Taxpayers
1-MIN READ

I-T Refunds Worth Rs 1.45 Lakh Cr Issued to 89 Lakh Taxpayers

File photo of the Income Tax Building.

File photo of the Income Tax Building.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,45,619 crore to more than 89.29 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020, to 08th December, 2020," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

The Finance Ministry on Friday said the Income Tax Department has issued refunds worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore to about 89 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds during this period.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,45,619 crore to more than 89.29 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020, to 08th December, 2020," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...