I-T Dept Freezes Bank Accounts of Cognizant; Operations Not Impacted, Says IT Major
A company official said that the Madras High Court had instructed the tax department not to take further action pending further hearings.
File image of Cognizant office.
Chennai: The Income Tax Department has frozen bank accounts of software services company Cognizant for alleged evasion of Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) but the firm said on Tuesday that its operations of the company were not affected by the action.
A company official also said that the Madras High Court had instructed the tax department not to take further action pending further hearings. According to Cognizant, it has paid all applicable taxes.
The dispute pertains to Cognizant Technology Solutions India (P) Ltd buying its own shares from shareholders - two companies, one based in Mauritius and the other in US - in 2016 under a scheme of arrangement and compromise.
The I-T department also said that the company made illegal payments through an Indian company for setting up its offices and claimed as expenses in returns of income for financial years 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16.
According to officials, the I-T department plans to prosecute the IT Major for all three years for claiming fraudulent expenses and is filing complaints in the Economic Offences Court.
