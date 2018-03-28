GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

I-T Dept Freezes Bank Accounts of Cognizant; Operations Not Impacted, Says IT Major

A company official said that the Madras High Court had instructed the tax department not to take further action pending further hearings.

News18.com

Updated:March 28, 2018, 12:02 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I-T Dept Freezes Bank Accounts of Cognizant; Operations Not Impacted, Says IT Major
File image of Cognizant office.
Chennai: The Income Tax Department has frozen bank accounts of software services company Cognizant for alleged evasion of Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) but the firm said on Tuesday that its operations of the company were not affected by the action.

A company official also said that the Madras High Court had instructed the tax department not to take further action pending further hearings. According to Cognizant, it has paid all applicable taxes.

The dispute pertains to Cognizant Technology Solutions India (P) Ltd buying its own shares from shareholders - two companies, one based in Mauritius and the other in US - in 2016 under a scheme of arrangement and compromise.

The I-T department also said that the company made illegal payments through an Indian company for setting up its offices and claimed as expenses in returns of income for financial years 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16.

According to officials, the I-T department plans to prosecute the IT Major for all three years for claiming fraudulent expenses and is filing complaints in the Economic Offences Court.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,174.39 +107.98 ( +0.33%)

Nifty 50

10,184.15 +53.50 ( +0.53%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bandhan Bank 476.85 +101.85 +27.16
SBI 254.35 +7.85 +3.18
HDFC 1,823.15 -7.00 -0.38
ICICI Bank 283.90 +2.25 +0.80
Reliance 899.80 -1.30 -0.14
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
V-Mart Retail 1,923.40 +31.70 +1.68
Bandhan Bank 477.20 +102.20 +27.25
East India Sec 930.25 -2.75 -0.29
Wipro 272.55 -1.35 -0.49
M&M 744.75 -3.05 -0.41
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 174.85 +7.65 +4.58
HPCL 346.90 +13.60 +4.08
Hindalco 218.50 +7.95 +3.78
Indiabulls Hsg 1,245.75 +41.20 +3.42
SBI 254.35 +7.85 +3.18
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 253.85 +7.50 +3.04
IndusInd Bank 1,787.90 +27.50 +1.56
Tata Steel 590.05 +7.60 +1.30
Asian Paints 1,131.75 +12.95 +1.16
TCS 2,841.85 +28.80 +1.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 336.55 -7.40 -2.15
Bharti Airtel 413.20 -8.30 -1.97
Bajaj Auto 2,798.30 -50.35 -1.77
Hero Motocorp 3,464.70 -17.00 -0.49
HDFC 1,823.15 -7.00 -0.38
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 411.45 -10.20 -2.42
Bajaj Auto 2,803.20 -35.95 -1.27
HDFC 1,821.95 -10.65 -0.58
Wipro 272.55 -1.35 -0.49
Hero Motocorp 3,465.85 -15.15 -0.44
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You