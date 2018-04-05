GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

I&B Ministry Asks BARC to Stop Using ‘Landing Channel’ as Tool to Measure TV Ratings

Some TV networks were placing their channels on the landing page to get an undue advantage over the competition by paying the cable operators or DTH operators for such display.

News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2018, 9:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I&B Ministry Asks BARC to Stop Using ‘Landing Channel’ as Tool to Measure TV Ratings
Picture for representation only.
New Delhi: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Thursday asked the Broadcast Audience Research Council to immediately stop counting ‘landing channel’ or ‘landing page’ for measuring TV ratings and submit a compliance report within 15 days.

The landing channel or the landing page refers to the Logical Channel Number (LCN), which is displayed first when a set top box is switched on.

As per the practice, this channel is available for display on all the STBs connected to the network of a distributor. Such channels may be available to all customers irrespective of the choice and whether it is a ‘Pay’ or ‘Free-to-Air’ channel.

The ministry’s decision came after some broadcasters approached it alleging some TV networks, in collusion with broadcasters and distributors, were placing their channels on the landing page to influence television ratings.

All TV channels have a unique watermark ID which BARC uses to track TV ratings. Landing page should always be without watermark, something some broadcasters were not doing. This then reflected in higher TV ratings for these channels.

Higher ratings lead to higher advertising revenues. The ministry felt this could lead to an “unholy alliance” amongst broadcaster, advertiser and the rating agency.

The broadcaster regulator, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Tuesday issued a consultation paper to seek views of the stakeholders on resolution of issues related to placement of a TV channel on a landing page.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,596.80 +577.73 ( +1.75%)

Nifty 50

10,325.15 +196.75 ( +1.94%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 362.20 +6.60 +1.86
Tata Steel 580.45 +19.90 +3.55
ICICI Bank 278.65 +10.00 +3.72
HDFC 1,824.45 +21.15 +1.17
SBI 259.30 +12.00 +4.85
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Godrej Ind 554.30 +20.20 +3.78
Tata Motors 363.60 +7.90 +2.22
Supreme Ind 1,207.80 +17.85 +1.50
IDBI Bank 72.45 +2.55 +3.65
Larsen 1,328.55 +32.20 +2.48
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 214.15 +13.35 +6.65
Vedanta 289.90 +15.60 +5.69
SBI 259.30 +12.00 +4.85
Bajaj Finserv 5,443.85 +215.30 +4.12
Indiabulls Hsg 1,340.15 +48.35 +3.74
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 258.40 +11.50 +4.66
Tata Motors (D) 206.75 +7.85 +3.95
Tata Steel 581.00 +20.55 +3.67
ICICI Bank 277.90 +9.45 +3.52
Kotak Mahindra 1,114.60 +36.40 +3.38
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 560.35 -9.45 -1.66
Bharti Airtel 393.90 -1.15 -0.29
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 393.95 -0.55 -0.14
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Recommended For You