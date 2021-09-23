IBM Careers in India: New Job Openings, Salary, Eligibility, Locations, How to Apply

Recently a lot of IT companies have been going on what has been dubbed a hiring spree. Many of the top IT firms in the country including the likes of Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services and even Infosys have been a part of this. Lately, however, the International Business Machine (IBM) Corp has also joined the bandwagon and rolled out a whole slew of new job openings within its companies with the aim of recruiting freshers across multiple locations in India. Having said that, here are some examples of the kinds of positions and the criteria therein that potential candidates would likely face when being recruited by IBM.

Data Engineer: Data Integration

This particular job is located in New Delhi and is categorised by IBM as part of its Technical Specialist role. The requirements for such a role are a Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field and it would be a full-time position.

The company stated in the job description: “As Senior Talend Developer, you will serve as a liaison among business partners, technical resources, and project stakeholders to identify, articulate and facilitate the business process and systems changes related to document digitization and document-driven business processes.”

The main role and responsibilities of this individual as a Data Engineer would be to develop and move data from the operational and external environments to the business intelligence environment using AB Initio software. They would also need to coordinate with multiple technical teams to ensure apt integration of functions to identify and define necessary system enhancements to deploy new products and process improvements. The ideal candidate would need to provide expertise in the area and advanced knowledge of applications programming and ensure application design adheres to the overall architecture blueprint. They would also need to have advanced knowledge of system flow and develop standards for coding, testing, debugging, and implementation. This means that the person taking the job would need to develop a comprehensive knowledge of how areas of business, such as architecture and infrastructure, integrate to accomplish the business goals.

To qualify for this role the candidate must have a minimum of 4 years or more of experience with ETL Datastage development as well as a comprehensive understanding of micro/macro designing, familiarity with Unix Commands and basic work experience in Unix Shell Scripting.

You can apply for this job through the official career page on the IBM website that will guide you in a step-by-step process.

Basic Pay Estimate: The average pay that one could expect is around Rs 722,336 per year as an IBM Data Engineer, according to data from Glassdoor.

Project Manager: ADM

This position is located in Bangalore, Karnataka and is another full-time role that requires candidates to at least have a bachelor’s degree. The company introduced the role by saying, “At IBM, our Project Managers excel by leading and coordinating a project team’s overall performance, scope, cost, and deliverables. Our clients rely on timely and efficient status reports, and as Project Manager, you will drive the charge with project direction, metric definition, and performance management. If you are ready to help our clients and project teams succeed, we would love to meet you!”

As the Project Manager, you would be responsible for working closely with clients and oversee all the aspects of the project. This includes setting deadlines, assigning responsibilities, monitoring and summarizing progress reports for the upper management.

Other responsibilities include managing Product Development and the support team, P&L of multiple accounts, supervising delivery and support projects, ensuring that all projects are delivered on time, within scope and within budget, managing immediate changes to the parameters of the project, measuring performance and so on. It also falls within the person’s responsibilities to manage the relationship between the stakeholders as well as the clients.

To take on this role the ideal candidate would need a minimum of 6 years or more of hands-on experience with Java/J2EE technologies, 4+ years of experience in customer-facing roles, experience in onshore-offshore delivery model, written /verbal communication and presentation skills, the ability to hire, mentor and retain high performers as well as supervise delivery and support projects.

Basic Pay Estimate: The average pay for this role is estimated to be anywhere between Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per year according to Glassdoor, however, this is specifically for a similar position in Chennai and not Bangalore, so it might vary depending on the location of the job.

