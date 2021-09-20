IBM Careers India: IBM Announces Jobs, Check Position, Salary, Eligibility, How to Apply

The International Business Machine (IBM) Corp, announced that it is looking to hire fresh graduates for multiple locations in India for an Associate System Engineering post. The leading tech firm said that the roles and responsibilities of the position would see the candidates focusing on individual/team objectives as well as involving themselves in the development of professional effectiveness. IBM said that in the role the individual would be focusing on design applications, writing codes, tests, debugging and maintaining Software Applications across various platforms and technologies.

Key Competencies

IBM stated that the company was looking for individuals with the skill sets that included the above-mentioned areas as well as programming knowledge in Java, Python, Node.js as well as Software Development Life Cycle Concepts.

Work Location

As mentioned before, this position was being scouted for multiple locations, these include work locations in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi/ NCR, Gurgaon, Noida, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, according to the official job posting on the website.

Required Technical and Professional Expertise

The work would require special attention and skill in the areas of defining, analysing and reviewing technical architecture on required platforms and coming up with architecture options and recommendations. The company went on to say that the candidate should be able to demonstrate a strong knowledge of enterprise issues related to IT architecture as well. The ideal individual as per the company’s job description is one who is talented in defining, detailing and scoping the technical requirements into solution architecture and maintains an ability to drive an independent project from an architectural standpoint. This person should also have fluent interpersonal skills in both written and spoken formats.

Preferred Technical and Professional Expertise

The company stated that the preferred candidate would have experience in designing, developing and/or re-engineer application components as well as integrating software packages, programs, and reusable objects residing on multiple platforms. They should also have the ability to support Technical Consultants and leads in building solutions and providing technical mentoring and guidance.

The Ideal Fresher

The company went on to say that this was indeed an entry-level on-campus hiring position and as such the candidates who would be eligible need to be in their final year of education and must acquire their degree before they start the employment tenure at the company. The ideal student candidate would be one who has studies BE, MTech, MSc, MCA in CS/ IT/ Mathematics or other Semi IT/ circuit branches with a 6.0 CGPA. This translates to at least 58 per cent or 5.8 CGPA in the case of recruits from Maharashtra. IBM said that all the subjects will be considered when evaluating the candidate for the role, this includes subjects that fall into the category of elective or optional.

IBM is a company that stands 110 years old according to the company’s website. The company provides solutions and services to all major industries which include financial services, healthcare, government, automotive, telecommunications and education.

IBM, for its Q1 results for 2021, reported its biggest increase in revenue in the last three years that came as a result of strong cloud-computing demand. This beat out analysts estimates and signalled that CEO Arvind Kirshna’s pivot to this mark was beginning to pay off. The shares of the company jumped around 4.3 per cent in the extended trading in New York. It was also reported that the sales rose around 3.4 per cent to around 18.7 billion for the three months ending June 30, Bloomberg reported. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, this was quite ahead of the $18.3 billion that analysts had forecast for the company.

In terms of the salary or pay scale that one could expect as a fresher at IBM, it was estimated that the average was around Rs 3.7 lakh for less than 1 to 21 years of industry experience. With that said the fresher salary could range from Rs 2.2 lakh to Rs 7.3 lakh as per the estimates made by Ambitionbox. For an Associate Systems Engineer, it could be around Rs 4.25 lakh per year based on the estimates made by Glassdoors.

