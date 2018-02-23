GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

ICAI Begins Probe into PNB Fraud Case

In what has been dubbed the biggest loan fraud in India's banking history, police have so far arrested at least a dozen people - six from the bank and six more from Modi's and Choksi's companies.

Reuters

Updated:February 23, 2018, 12:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ICAI Begins Probe into PNB Fraud Case
File photo of Punjab National Bank.
New Delhi/ Mumbai: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), a state-controlled regulator for the sector, has said it is probing whether auditors played a role in perpetrating the alleged $1.77 billion fraud that Punjab National Bank unearthed last week.

The ICAI said on Thursday it has asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and federal investigating agencies to share their findings about the alleged fraud, including anything related to the involvement of any chartered accountants.

The ICAI, which functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, said it has set up a committee to study the systemic lapses that contributed to the fraud and to suggest remedial measures and improvement.

Separately, the Economic Times newspaper reported that PNB has tapped PwC to conduct a probe into the alleged fraud that would help the bank build a case against jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. PNB officials were not immediately reachable for comment, while PwC declined to comment on the matter.

Modi, his companies, and firms with links to his uncle Choksi, are at the centre of the alleged fraud that involved illegally issued letters of undertaking from PNB which were used to get credit from overseas branches of other, mostly Indian banks.

In what has been dubbed the biggest loan fraud in India's banking history, police have so far arrested at least a dozen people - six from the bank and six more from Modi's and Choksi's companies.

A lawyer for Modi has denied his client was involved in any fraud. Choksi has not commented but his firm, Gitanjali Gems, has also denied involvement in the alleged fraud.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,996.76 +73.64 ( +0.22%)

Nifty 50

10,124.35 +30.10 ( +0.30%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
HDFC 1,800.05 +25.55 +1.44
Reliance 889.80 -5.70 -0.64
TCS 2,864.85 +33.85 +1.20
IDBI Bank 73.70 -0.05 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Infosys 1,162.10 +14.95 +1.30
Kotak Mahindra 1,045.60 -5.75 -0.55
IDBI Bank 73.65 +0.50 +0.68
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 341.90 +16.55 +5.09
Tech Mahindra 633.40 +23.50 +3.85
Eicher Motors 28,360.45 +957.40 +3.49
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
Sun Pharma 508.75 +11.10 +2.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Sun Pharma 508.85 +10.95 +2.20
Wipro 292.50 +4.45 +1.54
Dr Reddys Labs 2,157.40 +39.20 +1.85
Adani Ports 369.20 +5.35 +1.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 287.10 -20.10 -6.54
IOC 173.85 -4.05 -2.28
ONGC 174.10 -2.75 -1.55
BPCL 424.90 -5.85 -1.36
Cipla 552.90 -6.85 -1.22
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 174.60 -2.00 -1.13
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Yes Bank 302.05 -2.80 -0.92
Reliance 889.55 -5.75 -0.64
NTPC 166.30 -0.75 -0.45
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You