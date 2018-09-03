English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICAI Opposes Sebi Proposal on Categorising CAs as Market Fiduciaries
The chartered accountants' apex institute, has opposed the regulator's proposal to classify chartered accountants as fiduciaries along with other professionals.
The chartered accountants' apex institute, has opposed the regulator's proposal to classify chartered accountants as fiduciaries along with other professionals.
Loading...
New Delhi: The ICAI has opposed Sebi's proposal to categorise chartered accountants as fiduciaries in the securities market, saying there is no specific statutory provision under the Sebi Act to take action against auditors of listed companies.
The chartered accountants' apex institute, which has more than 2.7 lakh members, has opposed the regulator's proposal to classify chartered accountants as fiduciaries along with other professionals.
In July, the regulator issued a consultative paper on the proposed Sebi (Fiduciaries in the Securities Market) (Amendment) Regulations for public consultations.
In the latest monthly message to the members, ICAI President Naveen N D Gupta said the proposed consultative paper "goes beyond the powers of Sebi".
"... there is no specific statutory provision under the Sebi Act conferring powers on Sebi to take action against auditors of listed companies," he said.
Further, the newsletter cited that the apex court of North Carolina, USA has decided that auditors/ accountants are not part of fiduciaries.
"Therefore, the consultative paper should not include the chartered accountants as fiduciaries," Gupta said.
Under the norms for fiduciaries proposed by Sebi, defaulters would face stringent penal actions, including ban from securities markets and disgorgement of fees.
Those found guilty of providing wrong audit or valuation reports would have to cough up any unlawful gains they might have made in the process, as per the proposals.
It also comes against the backdrop of the role of auditors and valuers coming under the regulatory scanner in a number of cases, involving financial misdoings.
Entities such as merchant bankers, rating agencies, custodians, debenture trustees and registrar to public issues are registered with Sebi. However, some other fiduciaries like practising chartered accountants and company secretaries, cost accountants, valuers and monitoring agencies are not registered with it.
To fill this gap, a high-level panel on corporate governance, headed by eminent banker Uday Kotak, had also suggested that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) should have clear powers to act against auditors and other third-party fiduciaries with statutory duties in case of frauds as well as gross negligence.
Issuing the consultation paper, Sebi had said that said it is already empowered to issue directions to any person associated with the securities market (including fiduciaries), in the interest of investors or for its orderly development.
Since these fiduciaries are not specifically registered with the regulator or regulated by it under any regulation, there may be a need to clarify and specify the actions that may be taken by Sebi against such fiduciaries in case they submit false reports or certificates.
According to the proposed amendments to the regulations, a fiduciary who submits or issues any certificate or report should ensure that it is true in all material respects, while exercising due care, skill and diligence and ensuring proper care with respect to all processes involved in its issuance.
The chartered accountants' apex institute, which has more than 2.7 lakh members, has opposed the regulator's proposal to classify chartered accountants as fiduciaries along with other professionals.
In July, the regulator issued a consultative paper on the proposed Sebi (Fiduciaries in the Securities Market) (Amendment) Regulations for public consultations.
In the latest monthly message to the members, ICAI President Naveen N D Gupta said the proposed consultative paper "goes beyond the powers of Sebi".
"... there is no specific statutory provision under the Sebi Act conferring powers on Sebi to take action against auditors of listed companies," he said.
Further, the newsletter cited that the apex court of North Carolina, USA has decided that auditors/ accountants are not part of fiduciaries.
"Therefore, the consultative paper should not include the chartered accountants as fiduciaries," Gupta said.
Under the norms for fiduciaries proposed by Sebi, defaulters would face stringent penal actions, including ban from securities markets and disgorgement of fees.
Those found guilty of providing wrong audit or valuation reports would have to cough up any unlawful gains they might have made in the process, as per the proposals.
It also comes against the backdrop of the role of auditors and valuers coming under the regulatory scanner in a number of cases, involving financial misdoings.
Entities such as merchant bankers, rating agencies, custodians, debenture trustees and registrar to public issues are registered with Sebi. However, some other fiduciaries like practising chartered accountants and company secretaries, cost accountants, valuers and monitoring agencies are not registered with it.
To fill this gap, a high-level panel on corporate governance, headed by eminent banker Uday Kotak, had also suggested that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) should have clear powers to act against auditors and other third-party fiduciaries with statutory duties in case of frauds as well as gross negligence.
Issuing the consultation paper, Sebi had said that said it is already empowered to issue directions to any person associated with the securities market (including fiduciaries), in the interest of investors or for its orderly development.
Since these fiduciaries are not specifically registered with the regulator or regulated by it under any regulation, there may be a need to clarify and specify the actions that may be taken by Sebi against such fiduciaries in case they submit false reports or certificates.
According to the proposed amendments to the regulations, a fiduciary who submits or issues any certificate or report should ensure that it is true in all material respects, while exercising due care, skill and diligence and ensuring proper care with respect to all processes involved in its issuance.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Decoding Stationery Hoarding: Delhi Stationery and Book Fair 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Decoding Stationery Hoarding: Delhi Stationery and Book Fair 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,229.15
|-12.50
|-1.01
|Yes Bank
|339.05
|-4.45
|-1.30
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,902.15
|-194.25
|-2.14
|Sun Pharma
|656.20
|+3.35
|+0.51
|Wipro
|308.35
|+7.10
|+2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,230.40
|-10.55
|-0.85
|Infosys
|1,433.45
|-6.55
|-0.45
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,924.00
|-173.25
|-1.90
|Zee Entertain
|500.25
|+1.35
|+0.27
|MphasiS
|1,246.85
|-16.70
|-1.32
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,593.40
|+101.40
|+4.07
|Eicher Motors
|28,885.85
|+826.10
|+2.94
|Wipro
|308.35
|+7.10
|+2.36
|Titan Company
|912.75
|+20.85
|+2.34
|HPCL
|257.50
|+3.70
|+1.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|309.15
|+7.50
|+2.49
|Bajaj Auto
|2,765.15
|+18.80
|+0.68
|HDFC Bank
|2,074.30
|+12.05
|+0.58
|Sun Pharma
|655.95
|+3.75
|+0.57
|Coal India
|287.45
|+1.35
|+0.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,724.05
|-132.55
|-4.64
|HUL
|1,699.10
|-81.00
|-4.55
|Power Grid Corp
|194.50
|-7.00
|-3.47
|Axis Bank
|631.80
|-17.45
|-2.69
|Tech Mahindra
|745.65
|-20.15
|-2.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,699.05
|-81.55
|-4.58
|Power Grid Corp
|194.75
|-5.85
|-2.92
|Axis Bank
|631.75
|-17.45
|-2.69
|ICICI Bank
|334.05
|-8.60
|-2.51
|ITC
|312.75
|-6.40
|-2.01
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday Step Out for a Lunch Together; See Pictures
- Mahindra Marazzo MPV Launched in India for Rs 9.99 Lakh, Gets 7 and 8-Seater Cabin
- Google Pixel 3 XL Prototype Leaks Online After Getting Left Behind in a Cab
- The Mac Mini Refresh is Quite Important For Apple, And Should be Priority
- Apple iPhone Xs And Watch Series 4 Appear in Gold Version, Set to Launch on September 12
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...