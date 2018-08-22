English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ICAI to Launch Exclusive Job Portal for Chartered Accountants
The Committee for Members in Industry & Business of ICAI will formally launch the portal on September 1.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) building in New Delhi. (Photo courtesy: ICAI)
New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will launch an exclusive job portal next month for its members amid rising demand for chartered accountants.
The Committee for Members in Industry & Business of ICAI will formally launch the portal on September 1.
"The demand of chartered accountants is growing. We used to place 3,000 candidates in a campus placements now it has doubled to 6,000 candidates. The demand for CAs have increased manifold across segments," Dhiraj Kumar Khandelwal Chairman CMI&B ICAI told PTI.
He further noted that this job portal has details of all its members. It has video Curriculum Vitae (CVs), which gives recognition and value to the CV. Moreover, member profile can be updated through LinkedIn. The portal also has a solution for Flexi-hour working.
"It will not only act as a great support system for CA Job seekers but also help organisations, which will have a big pool of world class CAs to choose from. Also all information shared on the portal is absolutely safe and there is no fear it being used for commercial gains," he said.
CMI&B is also offering free registration and job postings to organisations till 29th August, 2018.
"Being the regulator of the chartered accountant profession, the authentic database of CAs is available with ICAI. This portal has been specifically designed for serving CAs and is totally unique, which will work as a one stop solution for CA job seekers and job providers," Khandelwal said.
ICAI is a statutory body established under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for regulating the profession in India.
The strength of Chartered Accountant fraternity has grown to over 2.70 lakh members and about 8 lakh active students.
