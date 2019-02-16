English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICAI Withdraws Announcement on Auditor Rotation After Govt Directive
The ministry has also asked the ICAI to intimate the 'reasons for issuing such announcement without any authority and without the specific approval of this ministry'.
File photo of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI).
Loading...
New Delhi: Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI has withdrawn an announcement regarding applicability of rotation of auditors at companies, following a directive from the corporate affairs ministry.
In a rare instance, the ministry told the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to "immediately withdraw" the announcement and also provide reasons for making such an announcement, according to a letter.
On January 29, the ICAI issued a clarification on applicability of rotation of auditors under the Companies Act, 2013.
Under the Act, implemented by the ministry, certain class of companies are required to rotate their auditors and there is also a cooling off period to be followed by the auditors.
In a communication on Friday, the ICAI said announcement regarding clarification on applicability of rotation of auditors issued on January 29 has been withdrawn.
"The Corporate Laws & Corporate Governance Committee had issued the announcement regarding clarification on the applicability of rotation principles on a company as per Section 139 of the Companies Act 2013 where the company ceases to fall under the ambit of Rotation principles in subsequent years on January 29, 2019," it noted.
The move came after a letter from the ministry on Friday asked the ICAI to withdraw the announcement.
"... it is stated that the issuance of any clarification on different provisions of Companies Act falls in the domain of this ministry and the ICAI is neither empowered nor competent to issue such a clarification and especially so without prior consultation with this ministry," the letter said.
Further, the ministry has asked the ICAI to intimate the "reasons for issuing such announcement without any authority and without the specific approval of this ministry".
However, an official said that the ICAI announcement could have resulted in companies removing or re appointing an auditor just on the basis of non-applicability of the rotation norms.
The official noted that an auditor cannot be removed in an unfair manner and that companies should be following the law in letter and spirit.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In a rare instance, the ministry told the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to "immediately withdraw" the announcement and also provide reasons for making such an announcement, according to a letter.
On January 29, the ICAI issued a clarification on applicability of rotation of auditors under the Companies Act, 2013.
Under the Act, implemented by the ministry, certain class of companies are required to rotate their auditors and there is also a cooling off period to be followed by the auditors.
In a communication on Friday, the ICAI said announcement regarding clarification on applicability of rotation of auditors issued on January 29 has been withdrawn.
"The Corporate Laws & Corporate Governance Committee had issued the announcement regarding clarification on the applicability of rotation principles on a company as per Section 139 of the Companies Act 2013 where the company ceases to fall under the ambit of Rotation principles in subsequent years on January 29, 2019," it noted.
The move came after a letter from the ministry on Friday asked the ICAI to withdraw the announcement.
"... it is stated that the issuance of any clarification on different provisions of Companies Act falls in the domain of this ministry and the ICAI is neither empowered nor competent to issue such a clarification and especially so without prior consultation with this ministry," the letter said.
Further, the ministry has asked the ICAI to intimate the "reasons for issuing such announcement without any authority and without the specific approval of this ministry".
However, an official said that the ICAI announcement could have resulted in companies removing or re appointing an auditor just on the basis of non-applicability of the rotation norms.
The official noted that an auditor cannot be removed in an unfair manner and that companies should be following the law in letter and spirit.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.00
|-1.02
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,563.35
|-3.90
|Reliance
|1,244.45
|1.65
|ITC
|280.10
|0.79
|Axis Bank
|686.60
|-1.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|218.70
|-1.04
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,556.90
|-4.21
|Reliance
|1,243.50
|1.47
|Jet Airways
|232.55
|2.99
|GRUH Finance
|239.30
|-3.22
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|327.85
|3.87
|NTPC
|136.25
|3.81
|Power Grid Corp
|181.50
|3.74
|Bharti Infratel
|306.90
|3.26
|GAIL
|317.75
|3.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|136.20
|4.13
|Power Grid Corp
|181.50
|3.80
|ONGC
|135.10
|2.27
|Reliance
|1,243.50
|1.47
|Larsen
|1,243.25
|1.31
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|266.90
|-4.90
|Sun Pharma
|422.90
|-4.08
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,563.35
|-3.90
|Tata Steel
|467.50
|-3.12
|Vedanta
|147.30
|-2.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|423.30
|-3.94
|Tata Steel
|467.45
|-3.12
|Vedanta
|147.45
|-2.87
|Hero Motocorp
|2,702.30
|-2.75
|Bajaj Finance
|2,557.50
|-1.90
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Turns Up for Gully Boy Screening Despite Injury. See Pics
- Dirty John Review: Connie Britton, Eric Bana Power this Netflix True Crime Saga
- Tamil Nadu Woman Becomes First Indian To Get 'No Caste, No Religion' Certificate After 9-Year-Long Battle
- Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Heart-shaped Mangalsutra Over Mustard Outfit on Streets of London
- Messi’s Young Fan From Afghanistan Appeals for Help After Threats from Taliban
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results