Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

ICAR Signs Pact with Hardiwar-based Patanjali for Farm Research, Training

As per the MoU, specific plans will be developed to work on collaborative research programmes in areas of national interest related to sustainable agriculture development suitable to different agro-ecologies of the country.

PTI

Updated:March 1, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ICAR Signs Pact with Hardiwar-based Patanjali for Farm Research, Training
Representative image.

New Delhi: The country's premier agri-research body ICAR on Sunday signed an agreement with Hardiwar-based Patanjali Bio Research Institute (PBRI) to undertake research work as well as training and education.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General Trilochan Mohapatra and PBRI CEO Acharya Balkrishna in the presence of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, an official statement said.

Junior Agriculture Ministers Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Tomar emphasised that the venture will provide a new opportunity to include new arena to work for both the organisations.

He also urged for promoting organic farming practices across the country.

As per the MoU, the specific plans will be developed to work on collaborative research programmes in areas of national interest related to sustainable agriculture development suitable to different agro-ecologies of the country.

ICAR and PBRI will collaborate in mutually identified areas of training and education where the post graduate students of deemed universities and research institutes of ICAR may undertake internships in various areas of specialization with PBRI.

ICAR said it will assist PBRI in technology demonstration, capacity building, seed production for scaling up popular varieties developed by ICAR and transferring them among the farming community of the country.

The MoU aims to foster close interaction in research, capacity building, seed production, entrepreneurship and skill development, the statement added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
AGL 133.90 -9.04
IWML 1,460.00 -3.04
Vedanta 114.00 -12.64
Bharti Infratel 214.55 -3.96
Power Finance 109.30 -5.41
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 197.60 0.05
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 129.00 -11.03
Tech Mahindra 743.90 -8.14
Tata Steel 381.55 -7.57
M&M 456.40 -7.50
HCL Tech 534.10 -6.98
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram