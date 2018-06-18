GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chanda Kochhar Told to Go on Leave Over Conflict of Interest Case, Sandeep Bakhshi to Run ICICI Bank

The bank has appointed Sandeep Bakhshi, who is currently MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, as the chief operating officer.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2018, 9:36 PM IST
Chanda Kochhar Told to Go on Leave Over Conflict of Interest Case, Sandeep Bakhshi to Run ICICI Bank
File photo of ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar. (PTI)
New Delhi: The ICICI Bank on Monday said that its CEO Chanda Kochhar would be on leave till completion of the internal enquiry against her in the Videocon loan case and named Sandeep Bakhshi as chief operating officer to handle all the businesses.

Bakhshi, who is currently MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, would take over as the bank's COO on June 19, subject to various approvals.

In line with the highest levels of governance and corporate standards, Kochhar has decided to go on leave till the completion of the inquiry as announced on May 30, 2018, the bank said in a filing.

Earlier in the day, shares of ICICI Bank rose as much as 4 per cent, amid reports of reshuffle of top management. The stock gained 3.61 per cent to settle at Rs 292.50 on BSE. In intra-day trade, it surged 4.10 per cent to Rs 293.90.

"Bakhshi will be responsible for handling all the businesses and corporate centre functions at the bank. All executive directors on the board of ICICI Bank and the executive management will report to him.” "Bakhshi will report to Chanda Kochhar, who will continue in her role as MD and CEO of ICICI Bank," the filing said.

During Kochhar's period of leave, Bakhshi would report to the board. She is already on a planned leave.

Kochhar and her family members are facing allegations of quid pro quo and conflict of interest with respect to a loan extended to the Videocon group. The cases under scanner include the bank’s Rs 3,250 crore loan to Videocon Group in 2012 and the alleged involvement of Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar, in first sanctioning the loan and then restructuring the same.

Last month, the bank had announced an independent enquiry into the allegations against Kochhar following a complaint from a whistle-blower. The bank's board also recommended the appointment of N S Kannan as MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company.

