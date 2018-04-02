GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank Together Lose Rs 13,216 Crore in Market Capitalisation

The shares of ICICI Bank took a beating amid controversy following reports about alleged involvement of Chanda Kochhar and her family members in a loan provided to Videocon Group on quid pro quo basis while the shares of Axis Bank fell amid reports that the RBI has asked the company's board to re-consider the decision to re-appoint Shikha Sharma as its MD and CEO for a fourth term in the wake of concerns over rising bad loans at the country's third largest private sector lender.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2018, 9:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ICICI Bank, Axis Bank Together Lose Rs 13,216 Crore in Market Capitalisation
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Bengaluru: New Delhi: Shares of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank declined up to 6 per cent on Monday and their total market capitalisation eroded by Rs 13,215.67 crore, amid reports raising concerns about the two lenders.

ICICI Bank's scrip tumbled 5.93 per cent to end at Rs 261.90 on the BSE. In intra-day trade, it tanked 7 per cent to Rs 258.90.

Led by the sharp fall in the stock, the company's market valuation eroded by Rs 10,452.84 crore to Rs 1,68,344.16 crore on the BSE.

The shares of the lender took a beating amid controversy following reports about alleged involvement of Kochhar and her family members in a loan provided to Videocon Group on quid pro quo basis.

Markets regulator SEBI is looking into the matter for any possible disclosure and corporate governance-related lapses.

The CBI has questioned a few officials of ICICI Bank as part of a preliminary enquiry to find out if any quid pro quo was involved in the bank giving Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012.

Shares of Axis Bank fell by 2.20 per cent to settle at Rs 498.20 on the BSE. During the day, it lost 3.31 per cent to Rs 492.50. The company's market capitalisation dropped by Rs 2,762.83 crore to Rs 1,27,853.17 crore.

The decline came amid reports that the RBI has asked the company's board to re-consider the decision to re-appoint Shikha Sharma as its MD and CEO for a fourth term in the wake of concerns over rising bad loans at the country's third largest private sector lender.

"We wish to inform you that the bank's board follows a standard process with regard to senior appointments, and forwards its recommendations to the regulator (to the extent required). This process is currently in progress," Axis Bank said in a statement on Monday.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,255.36 +286.68 ( +0.87%)

Nifty 50

10,211.80 +98.10 ( +0.97%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 261.85 -16.50 -5.93
Reliance 892.95 +10.25 +1.16
Maruti Suzuki 9,008.20 +147.10 +1.66
HDFC 1,838.05 +12.45 +0.68
Infosys 1,137.15 +5.35 +0.47
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Federal Bank 90.20 +0.85 +0.95
Bandhan Bank 475.55 +7.25 +1.55
ICICI Bank 261.90 -16.50 -5.93
Tube Investment 253.10 +29.10 +12.99
Sandhar Technol 322.55 -9.45 -2.85
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 576.25 +30.80 +5.65
Lupin 777.10 +41.25 +5.61
Kotak Mahindra 1,096.55 +48.75 +4.65
Adani Ports 369.70 +15.60 +4.41
Tata Motors 339.15 +12.30 +3.76
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,097.40 +48.80 +4.65
Adani Ports 370.00 +15.35 +4.33
Tata Motors 338.80 +11.35 +3.47
Wipro 289.75 +8.30 +2.95
Tata Motors (D) 189.20 +5.30 +2.88
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 261.85 -16.50 -5.93
IOC 170.45 -6.15 -3.48
Axis Bank 499.05 -11.45 -2.24
Coal India 277.50 -5.80 -2.05
Hindalco 211.25 -3.30 -1.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 261.90 -16.50 -5.93
Axis Bank 498.20 -11.20 -2.20
Coal India 277.80 -5.70 -2.01
SBI 246.30 -3.80 -1.52
Bharti Airtel 394.45 -4.45 -1.12
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Recommended For You