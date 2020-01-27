Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC, Prestige Estates Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

ICICI Bank Ltd shares gained 2% after Q3 net profit jumped to Rs 4,146.5 crore compared with Rs 1,604.9 crore a year ago.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 27, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC, Prestige Estates Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Indian stocks have started the week on a cautious note as investors brace up for the Union Budget 2020 to be presented on 1 February. At 10:40 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 150.11 points, or 0.36%, to 41,463.08, while the Nifty 50 was down 46.45 points, or 0.38%, to 12,201.80. ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC, Prestige Estates, Vodafone Idea and Axis Bank were among the key stocks in focus today. Read on to know more:

ICICI Bank:

ICICI Bank Ltd shares gained 2% after Q3 net profit jumped to Rs 4,146.5 crore compared with Rs 1,604.9 crore a year ago.

Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda shares dropped 3.8% as Q3 loss stood at Rs 1,406.9 crore compared with a profit of Rs 736.7 crore in the previous quarter.

HDFC: Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) shares fell 1.7%, while those of Dr Reddy's Lab were up 1.1% ahead of the announcement of their third quarter earnings today. Other major companies to announce Q3 results include InterGlobe Aviation, United Spirits, Wockhardt and IIFL Finance

Prestige Estates: Prestige Estates Projects Ltd shares jumped 5.4% as Q3 consolidated net profit soared to Rs 216 crore versus Rs 67.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares dropped over 4% after India Ratings downgraded rating on NCDs of Rs 3,500 crores to IND BBB-/ RWN, while CRISIL also downgraded rating to CRISIL BB/ (Rating watch with negative implications).

Axis Bank: Axis Bank Ltd shares rose 1.5% after the lender proposed to raise funds by issuing senior unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCD) aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore.

EIH: EIH Ltd shares rose 1.5% after net profit rose 5.3% to Rs 95 crore in the December quarter, while revenue dipped 3.8% to Rs 509.5 crore compared with a year ago.

DCB Bank: DCB Bank Ltd shares were up 1.3% as Q3 net profit jumped 12.3% to Rs 96.7 crore versus Rs 86.10 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance Ltd shares erased initial losses to trade 0.3% higher after the company said the board will mull raising funds via NCDs on 29 January.

Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 541.00 1.32
PI Industries 1,536.00 2.49
HDFC Bank 1,217.55 -2.14
Dr Reddys Labs 3,178.00 4.95
Indiabulls Hsg 324.20 0.46
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 579.90 2.13
ICICI Bank 541.00 1.32
UltraTechCement 4,687.45 1.00
Axis Bank 743.85 0.89
Sun Pharma 450.00 0.51
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 466.50 -3.47
IndusInd Bank 1,283.95 -2.44
HDFC Bank 1,217.55 -2.14
Power Grid Corp 193.65 -1.68
SBI 318.65 -1.67
See all Top Losers »

