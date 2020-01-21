Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

ICICI Bank Introduces Cardless Cash Withdrawal Facility Through ATMs, Per Day Limit at Rs 20K

This service enables customers to withdraw cash from over 15,000 ATMs of the ICICI bank by simply raising a request on iMobile, its mobile banking application.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ICICI Bank Introduces Cardless Cash Withdrawal Facility Through ATMs, Per Day Limit at Rs 20K
Image for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: ICICI Bank on Tuesday launched cardless cash withdrawal facility from its ATMs with a per day transaction limit of Rs 20,000.

This service enables customers to withdraw cash from over 15,000 ATMs of the bank by simply raising a request on iMobile, its mobile banking application.

"It is a simple and convenient way to withdraw cash without using a debit card," the bank said in a statement.

The service can be used for self-withdrawal when customers do not wish to carry the debit card.

The daily transaction limit as well as per transaction limit is set at Rs 20,000, it added.

Speaking on the launch, Executive Director of ICICI Bank Anup Bagchi said the bank will continue to focus on innovations in technology at all channels and touch-points that will bring more convenience to the customers.

The bank's consolidated total assets stood at Rs 12,88,190 crore at September 30, 2019. It is present across 15 countries.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 313.65 -0.10
Bharti Airtel 511.35 0.41
HUL 2,056.95 -0.28
Vodafone Idea 5.92 21.81
Reliance 1,533.95 0.13
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,625.50 0.46
Bharti Airtel 511.35 0.41
HDFC 2,464.50 0.37
IndusInd Bank 1,336.80 0.36
ONGC 122.75 0.33
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 475.90 -3.01
M&M 553.35 -2.42
Power Grid Corp 200.80 -1.95
Asian Paints 1,810.25 -2.07
Maruti Suzuki 7,290.05 -2.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram