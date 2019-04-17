SPONSORED BY
ICICI Bank Launches Insta Car, Two-wheeler Loans

Leveraging upon data analytics and technology, the bank has introduced a bouquet of instant products, including the country's first instant credit card, insta personal loan among others.

PTI

Updated:April 17, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
ICICI Bank Launches Insta Car, Two-wheeler Loans
Image for Representation. (Photo: REUTERS)
New Delhi: Private sector lender ICICI Bank Wednesday announced the launch of insta car and two-wheeler loans that will provide existing customers final sanction letters instantly.

The first service, called 'Insta Auto Loan', enables over two million pre-approved customers to avail the final sanction letter of a car loan instantly and digitally up to Rs 20 lakh for a tenure of up to seven years, ICICI Bank said in a statement.

The second initiative, named 'Insta Two-Wheeler Loan', offers over 12 million pre-approved customers the facility to get instant sanction of loan up to Rs 2 lakh for a tenure of up to three years, it said.

Both the plans will offer 100 per cent of the on-road price of vehicle, it added.

"Armed with the sanction letter, which is valid for 15 days, the customer can simply visit his/her preferred vehicle dealer across the country, select the vehicle, submit final documents and get the loan disbursed in a few working hours. This is a marked improvement over the current average of few days that a customer needs to complete the entire process," it said.

Leveraging upon data analytics and technology, the bank has introduced a bouquet of instant products, including the country's first instant credit card, insta personal loan, instant digital credit called PayLater, insta overdraft facility for MSMEs, instant opening of Public Provident Fund account facility, among others, the bank said.
