ICICI Bank Offers Low Interest on Home, Auto Loan; Discount, Cashback on Amazon, Flipart

ICICI Bank announced the start of ‘Festive Bonanza.’ Retail and business customers can avail attractive benefits including discounts and cashbacks on a range of products and services from premium brands and leading e-commerce platforms. The offers are available starting October 1 on various dates during the approaching festive season.

ICICI Bank said, in a statement, that customers can enjoy offers on many categories ranging from gadgets, global luxury brands, jewellery, automobile, electronics furniture, apparel travel and dining. The offers can be availed by using debit or credit cards, internet banking and Cardless EMI.

Discounts on processing fee on loans, reduced EMIs on banking services, loans, credit cards, NRI accounts, savings and current accounts, money transfer, business banking, consumer finance and investments can also be availed by the bank’s customers:

Top offers:

- 10 per cent discount on online shopping with e-com spots like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Paytm Mall.

- Additional 10 per cent cashback on a range of luxury brands such as Armani Exchange, Diesel, Giorgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, among others.

- Up to 10 per cent cashback on major electronics brands namely Dell, LG, Godrej Appliances, Panasonic, Haier, Sony, Voltas, Whirlpool and many more.

- Attractive discounts from popular electronics and home appliances stores like Reliance Digital, Croma, Kohinoor Electronics, Hariom Electronics, Electronic Paradise, Great Eastern Trading, Big C, B NEW Mobiles among others.

- Attractive offers on leading mobile brands such as Samsung, MI, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo.

- Additional 10 per cent discounts on major apparel players such as Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Ajio, Central, among others. Up to Rs 5,000 cash back on a minimum purchase of Rs 50,000 from Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ).

- Discounts on grocery from JioMart, Reliance Fresh, Big Basket, Grofers, Reliance Smart,Licious, Supr Daily and Milk Basket.

- Up to 10 per cent discounts on Pepperfry and Mojarto and upto 48% discount from Wakefit on limited products.

- Discount on Swiggy, Zomato, EazyDiner and EatSure.

- Up to 25 per cent discount on travel sites like Yatra, EaseMyTrip, MakeMyTrip and Paytm flights, among others.

Loan offers

Home Loans: Customers can avail an attractive interest rate (repo rate linked) starting from 6.70 per cent. Processing fee starts from Rs 1,100 on new home loans and balance transfer of loans from other banks.

Auto loans: Customers can avail EMIs starting at Rs 799 per Rs 1 lakh. Bank is also offering loans for tenure up to 8 years. Attractive rate of interest on used car loan from 10.5% and top-up loan on their existing car loan can also be availed.

Two-wheeler loans: EMIs at Rs 29 per Rs 1,000 for tenure period of 48 months. Flat processing fee of Rs 1,499 only.

Consumer finance loans: No cost EMI offered on leading brands of digital products and home appliances. Quick process with minimal documentation.

Instant personal loans: The interest rate starts from 10.25% and flat processing fee of Rs 1,999.

Enterprise loan-Insta OD: Avail unsecured OD up to Rs 50 lakh and non ICICI Bank customers can avail up to Rs 15 lakh. Customers have to pay interest on the utilized amount with no foreclosure charges.

