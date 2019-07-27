Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

ICICI Bank Posts Q1 Standalone Net Profit of Rs 1,908 Crore

Total income on standalone basis in the reported quarter rose to Rs 21,405.50 crore from Rs 18,574.17 crore a year earlier, ICICI bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ICICI Bank Posts Q1 Standalone Net Profit of Rs 1,908 Crore
Image for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,908 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019.

The bank had posted a net loss of Rs 120 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income on standalone basis in the reported quarter rose to Rs 21,405.50 crore from Rs 18,574.17 crore a year earlier, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

On a consolidated basis, its net profit for the April-June period stood at Rs 2,513.69 crore as against Rs 5 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018.

The bank's income (consolidated) rose to Rs 33,868.89 crore in the said quarter from Rs 27,174.12 crore in April-June 2018.

The lender witnessed an improvement in asset quality as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 6.49 per cent of the gross advances by the end of June 2019, from 8.81 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs were 1.77 per cent, down from 4.19 per cent a year ago.

Thus, the provisioning for bad loans and contingencies fell to Rs 3,495.73 crore for April-June 2019, as against Rs 5,971.29 crore a year earlier.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,882.79 +51.81 ( +0.14%)

NIFTY 50

11,284.30 +32.15 ( +0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,264.60 7.16
Yes Bank 96.05 9.58
Maruti Suzuki 5,805.65 0.85
Tata Motors 147.15 1.98
Reliance 1,213.80 -1.44
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vodafone Idea 9.25 -4.84
Yes Bank 96.10 9.64
Bajaj Finance 3,265.85 7.20
Maruti Suzuki 5,805.55 0.78
Reliance 1,214.10 -1.48
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 96.05 9.58
Bajaj Finance 3,264.60 7.16
Bajaj Finserv 7,233.00 6.65
Eicher Motors 17,186.55 4.56
Hero Motocorp 2,467.30 3.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 96.10 9.64
Bajaj Finance 3,265.85 7.20
Hero Motocorp 2,468.05 3.43
M&M 564.80 3.08
Bajaj Auto 2,619.40 2.92
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 164.10 -4.29
IOC 141.80 -3.31
Reliance 1,213.80 -1.44
Tech Mahindra 643.50 -1.38
ONGC 141.90 -1.36
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 164.05 -4.26
Reliance 1,214.10 -1.48
ONGC 141.85 -1.39
HDFC 2,168.50 -1.24
Bharti Airtel 334.80 -1.22
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram