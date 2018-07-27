ICICI Bank Posts Rs 120 Crore Loss in Q1 Over Bad Loans

ICICI Bank on Friday reported a loss of Rs 119.5 crore on standalone basis for the June quarter, on account of rise in bad loans.The bank's net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 2,049 crore.Total income was Rs 18,574.17 crore as against Rs 16,847.04 crore in April-June, 2017-18, the bank said in a statement.Net profit on consolidated basis for the June quarter was a meagre Rs 4.93 crore, compared to Rs 2,604.73 crore a year ago.There was a deterioration in bank's asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans widening to 8.81 per cent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2018, compared to 7.99 per cent by June last year.There was a significant jump in provisioning and contingencies at Rs 5,971.29 crore for the reported quarter as against Rs 2,608.74 crore earlier.