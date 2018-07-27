English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ICICI Bank Posts Rs 120 Crore Loss in Q1 Over Bad Loans
The bank's net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 2,049 crore.
Image for Representation. (Photo: REUTERS)
Loading...
New Delhi: ICICI Bank on Friday reported a loss of Rs 119.5 crore on standalone basis for the June quarter, on account of rise in bad loans.
The bank's net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 2,049 crore.
Total income was Rs 18,574.17 crore as against Rs 16,847.04 crore in April-June, 2017-18, the bank said in a statement.
Net profit on consolidated basis for the June quarter was a meagre Rs 4.93 crore, compared to Rs 2,604.73 crore a year ago.
There was a deterioration in bank's asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans widening to 8.81 per cent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2018, compared to 7.99 per cent by June last year.
There was a significant jump in provisioning and contingencies at Rs 5,971.29 crore for the reported quarter as against Rs 2,608.74 crore earlier.
Also Watch
The bank's net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 2,049 crore.
Total income was Rs 18,574.17 crore as against Rs 16,847.04 crore in April-June, 2017-18, the bank said in a statement.
Net profit on consolidated basis for the June quarter was a meagre Rs 4.93 crore, compared to Rs 2,604.73 crore a year ago.
There was a deterioration in bank's asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans widening to 8.81 per cent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2018, compared to 7.99 per cent by June last year.
There was a significant jump in provisioning and contingencies at Rs 5,971.29 crore for the reported quarter as against Rs 2,608.74 crore earlier.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|302.55
|+15.35
|+5.34
|SBI
|286.75
|-0.95
|-0.33
|Biocon
|586.20
|+27.95
|+5.01
|ICICI Bank
|293.20
|+7.55
|+2.64
|Reliance
|1,129.85
|+19.20
|+1.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,374.55
|-0.65
|-0.05
|Mahindra CIE
|258.50
|+12.15
|+4.93
|ITC
|302.20
|+15.05
|+5.24
|Ambuja Cements
|224.85
|+1.05
|+0.47
|Biocon
|586.85
|+27.75
|+4.96
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|302.55
|+15.35
|+5.34
|IOC
|165.40
|+6.60
|+4.16
|Tata Motors
|268.15
|+9.90
|+3.83
|Titan Company
|884.10
|+29.60
|+3.46
|Hindalco
|213.40
|+6.85
|+3.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|302.20
|+15.05
|+5.24
|Tata Motors
|267.70
|+9.20
|+3.56
|Tata Steel
|549.45
|+14.50
|+2.71
|ICICI Bank
|293.30
|+7.50
|+2.62
|Bajaj Auto
|2,678.05
|+58.80
|+2.24
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,083.20
|-49.55
|-2.32
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,927.20
|-108.10
|-1.54
|Adani Ports
|394.65
|-4.65
|-1.16
|Coal India
|262.15
|-2.95
|-1.11
|Power Grid Corp
|179.90
|-1.95
|-1.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|179.60
|-3.15
|-1.72
|Adani Ports
|394.25
|-5.75
|-1.44
|Coal India
|261.95
|-2.75
|-1.04
|TCS
|1,943.10
|-20.20
|-1.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,315.45
|-81.20
|-0.86
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 19-Yr Old BSc Student Trolled on Social Media For Selling Fish After College; Kerala CM Orders Probe Against Cyber-Bullies
- Suhana Khan's Latest Photo Will Make You Want to See Her Debut in Bollywood Now; See Pic
- Bollywood Star Ajay Devgn Rides Three-Wheel Trike With Son, Shares Pic
- 27th July 1969: The Man Who Could Fly on Field
- Here's How You Can Actually Be a Scientist During Today's Lunar Eclipse
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...