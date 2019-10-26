Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Business
1-min read

ICICI Bank Q2 Net Down 6 Percent to Rs 1,131.20 Crore

Total consolidated income rose 17.26 per cent to Rs 37,424.78 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 31,914.82 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI

Updated:October 26, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ICICI Bank, Internet Banking Platform, DigiLocker
Representative Image. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday posted a 6.09 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 1,131.20 crore.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 1,204.62 crore for the July-September period a year ago.

Total consolidated income rose 17.26 per cent to Rs 37,424.78 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 31,914.82 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

On standalone basis, ICICI Bank's net profit was down 27.93 per cent to Rs 654.96 crore in July-September as against Rs 908.88 crore of the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Total standalone income was up 24.62 per cent to Rs 22,759.52 crore as against Rs 18,262.12 crore earlier.

The lender witnessed an improvement in asset quality as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 6.37 per cent of the gross advances by the end of September 2019, from 8.54 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs stood at 1.60 per cent, down from 3.65 per cent a year ago.

Consequently, provisioning for bad loans and contingencies fell to Rs 2,506 crore for July-September 2019, as against Rs 3,994 crore a year earlier.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,583.90 +1.30 ( +0.01%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 281.55 7.26
Yes Bank 52.15 7.97
Interglobe Avi 1,467.80 -11.84
ICICI Bank 469.10 3.16
Piramal Enter 1,592.35 -7.59
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,228.70 -0.59
SBI 281.60 7.19
Yes Bank 52.15 7.97
ICICI Bank 469.10 3.18
Piramal Enter 1,590.40 -7.73
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 52.15 7.97
SBI 281.55 7.26
ICICI Bank 469.10 3.16
Cipla 459.85 2.91
Sun Pharma 417.50 2.85
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 52.15 7.97
SBI 281.60 7.19
ICICI Bank 469.10 3.18
Sun Pharma 417.05 2.72
TCS 2,125.05 2.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 217.00 -8.65
Tata Motors 126.85 -4.98
Titan Company 1,335.00 -2.88
UltraTechCement 4,196.60 -2.67
JSW Steel 217.35 -2.47
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 126.95 -4.87
Vedanta 142.05 -2.47
HDFC 2,102.90 -2.01
Kotak Mahindra 1,587.90 -1.57
Hero Motocorp 2,655.60 -1.52
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram