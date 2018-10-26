English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICICI Bank Q2 Net Profit Dives 42 Percent to Rs 1,205 Crore
The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 119.55 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal.
Image for Representation. (Photo: REUTERS)
New Delhi: ICICI on Bank Friday reported a 42 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,204.62 crore in the quarter ended in September 2018.
The country's largest private sector lender had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,071.38 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
However, total income of the bank on a consolidated basis rose to 31,914.82 crore as against Rs 30,190.54 crore a year ago.
On a standalone basis, its net profit fell by 56 per cent to Rs 908.88 crore in the said quarter as against Rs 2,058.19 crore in July-September 2017.
Total income of the ICICI Bank on a standalone basis stood at Rs 18,262.12 crore during the September quarter, down from Rs 18,763.29 crore in the year-ago period.
Its shares closed at Rs 315.05 apiece on the BSE, down 1.45 per cent from their previous close.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
