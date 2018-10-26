GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
ICICI Bank Q2 Net Profit Dives 42 Percent to Rs 1,205 Crore

The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 119.55 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

PTI

Updated:October 26, 2018, 6:05 PM IST
Image for Representation. (Photo: REUTERS)
New Delhi: ICICI on Bank Friday reported a 42 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,204.62 crore in the quarter ended in September 2018.

The country's largest private sector lender had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,071.38 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

However, total income of the bank on a consolidated basis rose to 31,914.82 crore as against Rs 30,190.54 crore a year ago.

On a standalone basis, its net profit fell by 56 per cent to Rs 908.88 crore in the said quarter as against Rs 2,058.19 crore in July-September 2017.

Total income of the ICICI Bank on a standalone basis stood at Rs 18,262.12 crore during the September quarter, down from Rs 18,763.29 crore in the year-ago period.

Its shares closed at Rs 315.05 apiece on the BSE, down 1.45 per cent from their previous close.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
