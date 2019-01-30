LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

ICICI Bank Q3 Profit Down 3 Per Cent at Rs 1,605 Crore

The bank's asset quality improved slightly with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 7.75 per cent of gross loans at December-end 2018 compared to 7.82 per cent a year

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2019, 7:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ICICI Bank Q3 Profit Down 3 Per Cent at Rs 1,605 Crore
Image for Representation. (Photo: REUTERS)
New Delhi: The country's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Wednesday reported 2.7 per cent decline in standalone net profit to Rs 1,604.91 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018 as provisions for bad loans increased.

The bank had registered Rs 1,650 crore net profit in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18.

The total income rose to Rs 20,163.25 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 16,832.22 crore in the same period a year ago, ICICI Bank said in a statement.

The bank's asset quality improved slightly with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 7.75 per cent of gross loans at December-end 2018 compared to 7.82 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs too came down to 2.58 per cent of total advances from 4.20 per cent at December-end 2017.

However, the provisions other than tax and contingencies rose to Rs 4,244.15 crore during the quarter as against Rs 3,569.56 crore in the year-ago period.

In absolute term, gross bad loans of the lender stood at Rs 51,591.47 crore as on December 31, 2018 as compared to Rs 46,038.70 crore a year ago.

Net bad loans were valued at Rs 16,252.44 crore as against Rs 23,810.25 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

On consolidated basis, the net profit declined marginally by 1 per cent to Rs 1,874 crore during the quarter ended December 2018 from Rs 1,894 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Income, on consolidated basis, was higher at Rs 33,433 crore during the quarter ended December 2018-19 from Rs 28,501 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the statement said the net interest income increased by 21 per cent to Rs 6,875 crore as against Rs 5,705 crore.

Treasury income rose substantially to Rs 479 crore in the quarter compared to Rs 66 crore.

The net interest margin was 3.40 per cent in the third quarter.

ICICI Bank said the recoveries and upgrades in the quarter included Rs 720 crore on account of the impact of rupee appreciation on existing foreign currency NPAs.
Shares of the bank closed 5.29 per cent up at Rs 365.25 apiece on the BSE.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,591.25 -1.25 ( -0.00%)

NIFTY 50

10,651.80 -0.40 ( -0.00%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 690.95 4.57
ICICI Bank 365.90 5.49
Yes Bank 199.50 -1.68
Bajaj Finance 2,595.50 3.18
Indiabulls Hsg 672.90 -3.68
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 690.90 4.56
ICICI Bank 365.25 5.29
Yes Bank 199.40 -1.58
Dewan Housing 161.60 -4.97
Indiabulls Hsg 674.00 -3.60
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 365.90 5.49
Tata Steel 467.45 5.33
Axis Bank 690.95 4.57
Bajaj Finance 2,595.50 3.18
Hindalco 205.80 3.13
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 365.25 5.29
Tata Steel 467.60 5.14
Axis Bank 690.90 4.56
Bajaj Finance 2,596.35 3.36
HCL Tech 1,016.00 2.82
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 672.90 -3.68
Adani Ports 338.15 -3.18
Bajaj Auto 2,499.70 -2.65
Bharti Infratel 290.30 -2.37
Kotak Mahindra 1,222.20 -2.33
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 2,498.85 -2.65
Kotak Mahindra 1,221.50 -2.35
HDFC 1,885.50 -1.74
Yes Bank 199.40 -1.58
ITC 274.80 -1.35
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram