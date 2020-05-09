BUSINESS

ICICI Bank Q4 Net Profit Rises 26 Per Cent to Rs 1,221 Crore

Image for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 969 crore in the corresponding January-March period of 2018-19.

  • PTI
  May 9, 2020
ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 26 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,221 crore for the March quarter.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 969 crore in the corresponding January-March period of 2018-19.

Total income during the quarter under review increased to Rs 23,443.66 crore, from Rs 20,913.82 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On the assets front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 5.53 per cent of gross advances as on March 31, 2020, compared to 6.70 per cent last year.

Net NPAs or bad loans were trimmed to 1.41 per cent as against 2.06 per cent.

