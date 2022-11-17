ICICI Bank Raises Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits; Check Latest Rates Here

After hiking the FD rates on October 29, ICICI Bank has again raised interest rates on its fixed deposit (FD) for amounts below Rs 2 crore on select tenures by up to 30 basis points, effective November 16. The private sector bank now offers interest rates in the range of 3-6.60 per cent on tenure between 7 days and 10 years for regular investors.

On fixed deposits maturing between 15 months and less than 18 months, ICICI Bank hiked by 30 bps to 6.40 per cent. The interest rate on FD maturing 18 months to two years has risen to 6.40 per cent from 6.15 per cent, which is 25 bps.

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at ICICI Bank (effective November 16, 2022):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.25 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.75 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.75 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.75 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.75 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public - 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.60 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public - 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.60 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 6.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.90 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public - 6.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.90 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.00 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 6.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.10 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.10 per cent.

Read all the Latest Business News here